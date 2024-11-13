Spectrum Brands raises quarterly dividend 12% to 47c from 42c per share

Spectrum Brands (SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today approved a 12% increase in its dividend payout, and declared a quarterly dividend of 47c per share on the common stock of the company. This new quarterly dividend rate represents an annualized dividend yield of 2% based on the closing stock price. The dividend is payable on December 17 to shareholders of record as of November 26.

