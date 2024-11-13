News & Insights

Stocks

Spectrum Brands raises quarterly dividend 12% to 47c from 42c per share

November 13, 2024 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Spectrum Brands (SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today approved a 12% increase in its dividend payout, and declared a quarterly dividend of 47c per share on the common stock of the company. This new quarterly dividend rate represents an annualized dividend yield of 2% based on the closing stock price. The dividend is payable on December 17 to shareholders of record as of November 26.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.