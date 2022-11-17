Spectrum Brands Q4 Preview: Triple-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has struggled to find its footing in 2022, down more than 30% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

A widely-recognized company in the realm, Spectrum Brands SPB, is on deck to unveil Q4 earnings on November 18th, before market open.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a global consumer products company. It offers a portfolio of leading brands in product categories like residential locksets, plumbing, electric shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, and specialty pet supplies, to list a few.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) paired with an overall VGM Score of an F.

How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, SPB shares have undergone adverse price action, down more than 50% and widely underperforming the S&P 500.



However, SPB shares have tacked on more than 8% in value over the last month, outperforming the S&P 500 modestly.



SPB shares' favorable near-term price action indicates that buyers have stepped up over the last month, finally providing some relief.

The company’s forward earnings multiple sits at 20.3X, above the 16.9X five-year median by a fair margin and representing an 8% discount relative to the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

SPB carries a Value Style Score of a D.



Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have had mixed reactions regarding the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with a singular downward and upward earnings estimate revision. Still, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.04 suggests an improvement of more than 170% Y/Y.



The company’s top-line also looks to improve; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $784.2 million indicates a 3.5% uptick from year-ago quarterly sales of $757.8 million.

Quarterly Performance

As of late, SPB has struggled to exceed bottom-line estimates, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in four of its last five quarters. Just in its latest print, SPB fell short of earnings expectations by 64%.

Top-line results have been more positive; SPB has exceeded sales estimates in nine of its last ten quarters.

Still, it’s worth noting that the one miss during the timeframe came in its latest print when the company fell short of sales expectations by 11%. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Putting Everything Together

SPB shares reside in the red year-to-date but have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last month, indicating that buyers have stepped up.

Shares trade above the five-year median forward earnings multiple and below the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector average.

Analysts have mixed opinions regarding the quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating Y/Y upticks in both revenue and earnings.

The company’s bottom-line results have left much to be desired as of late, with the company regularly falling short of EPS expectations in the near term.

Heading into the release, Spectrum Brands SPB carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 34.7%.

