Spectrum Brands' Pricing & Other Efforts Aid: Apt to Stay Invested?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB seems well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust strategic efforts. SPB’s Global Productivity Improvement Plan (GPIP), which aims at improving operating efficiency and effectiveness, appears encouraging too.



Spectrum Brands is benefiting from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix, which have been bolstering margins for a while now. The company has been proactive in its cost-takeout actions, including fixed-cost reduction, by reducing advertising and promotional spending. It is focused on a disciplined cost structure.



Gross profit advanced 14.9% year over year in the most recent quarter, driven by lower cost inventory and inventory-related costs and other cost improvements. Also, the gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations jumped 7.9% year over year while the metric, as a percentage of sales, rose 20 bps on better gross margins and higher sales. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the investment income, is likely to grow nearly 20% for the current fiscal year.



Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Strategies to Bolster SPB’s Performance

Spectrum Brands’ GPIP focuses on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing and research and development. This plan enables the company to deliver value creation and sustainable growth in the long run. SPB also experienced momentum in its e-commerce business that continued during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



E-commerce sales accounted for more than 21% of the total sales in the reported quarter. We note that each of the company’s businesses delivered double-digit e-commerce sales, with the Home & Personal Care segment leading the way with an e-commerce sales increase of more than 33%. Management assumes that e-commerce sales across the businesses will be strong, with sales recovery in small kitchen appliances and global aquatics to continue.



In addition, the company concentrates on investments in commercial capabilities. It is making significant investments in brand-focused advertising, marketing and innovation. Consumer demand for household and repellent categories appears to be robust.



Spectrum Brands’ core growth pillars seem encouraging. It is streamlining its organizational structure and re-energizing its employee base. The company is committed to improving operational efficiencies through limiting risk. Management is protecting and deleveraging its balance sheet while solidifying liquidity.

Conclusion

The aforesaid strengths are likely to continue to boost growth and bolster SPB’s performance ahead. The stock has gained 18.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 19.5% growth.



Analysts seem quite optimistic about SPB. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $2.92 billion and $4.68, respectively. These estimates indicate corresponding growth of 0.1% and 212.4% year over year. SPB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Consumer Discretionary Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely, G-III Apparel Group GIII, Crocs CROX and Royal Caribbean RCL.



G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago figure.



Crocs develops and manufactures lifestyle footwear and accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies an improvement of 4% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals.



Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 18.1% and 71.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

