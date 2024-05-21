News & Insights

Markets
SPB

Spectrum Brands Prices Private Offering Of $300 Mln Of New Exchangeable Senior Notes

May 21, 2024 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Inc., has priced its private offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.375% exchangeable senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the $21.6 million cost of entering into the capped call transactions; to repurchase approximately $50 million of shares of common stock of Parent concurrently with the pricing of the offering of the Exchangeable Notes in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliates; and for general corporate purposes.

If the initial purchasers sell more Exchangeable Notes than the total principal amount of the Exchangeable Notes, the company said it has granted the initial purchasers the option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the Exchangeable Notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes.

The sale of the Exchangeable Notes is expected to close on or about May 23, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in $291.6 million in net proceeds to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.