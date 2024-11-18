Spectrum Brands price target lowered to $92 from $95 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Spectrum Brands (SPB) to $92 from $95 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Spectrum Brands has interesting attributes, but can’t shake this thought that a number of overhangs await the company in the coming months and it’d be helpful for these to get resolved before embracing the stock.

