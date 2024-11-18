Spectrum Brands price target lowered to $92 from $95 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Spectrum Brands (SPB) to $92 from $95 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Spectrum Brands has interesting attributes, but can’t shake this thought that a number of overhangs await the company in the coming months and it’d be helpful for these to get resolved before embracing the stock.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SPB:
- Spectrum Brands Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Performance
- Berkshire reveals stake in Domino’s, Alibaba reports mixed Q2: Morning Buzz
- Spectrum Brands falls -6.6%
- Morning Movers: Spectrum Brands dips after fourth quarter earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 15, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.