Spectrum Brands' Pet Care Stabilizes: Growth Engine Ahead?

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB reported that its Global Pet Care business, its largest and most profitable segment by adjusted EBITDA, returned to growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, marking a significant milestone. Key Companion Animal brands continued to outperform the market, delivering strong performance and further strengthening the company’s market share positions amid broader category improvements.

Brand performance remained strong across the marketplace, particularly in North America, where share gains were achieved in companion animal categories. Global Pet Care net sales rose 8.3%, with organic growth of 5.8%. Companion Animal sales grew in the high single digits, while Aquatics achieved low double-digit growth. In North America, both segments recorded sales increases. These gains were supported by ongoing brand-building investments made over recent months.

Key brands in the Companion Animal segment outperformed the market and gained share despite overall category softness. Brands such as Good n Fun, DreamBone, Nature’s Miracle, and FURminator are driving growth across Chews, Stain & Odor, and Grooming categories, reinforcing strong competitive positioning. Good Boy has also strengthened its position in the U.K. pet market, becoming the third-largest brand overall. Its expansion across Continental Europe is performing strongly, supporting continued momentum, with new product launches expected to drive growth and enhance the brand’s market presence.

Spectrum Brands remains optimistic for the remainder of the year, supported by its data-driven strategy of fewer, bigger, better initiatives, which are expected to generate higher returns. The company expects fiscal first-quarter sales trends to persist through the year, delivering modest growth in fiscal 2026 for its Global Pet Care business. Stable macroeconomic conditions, along with upcoming innovation and brand activation, are expected to support growth and market share gains.

Zacks Rundown for SPB

SPB’s shares have surged 49.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



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From a valuation standpoint, SPB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, higher than the industry’s average of 15.84X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s current fiscal-year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 9.8%, and the same for the next fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 9.6%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 7.7% and 171.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ALTO has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 319.2%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products in the United States and internationally. At present, the company holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 0.1% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.

Acme United Corporation ACU supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. ACU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACU's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13% and 27.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ACU delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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