Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.78, changing hands as high as $62.37 per share. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.93 per share, with $93.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.37.

