Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.42 per share on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Spectrum Brands Holdings is not generating a profit, and despite this is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 22.2% if recent trends continue. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

NYSE:SPB Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The dividend has gone from US$10.42 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.68. The dividend has fallen 84% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Spectrum Brands Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spectrum Brands Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

