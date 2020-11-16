Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

Spectrum Brands Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.42 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.68 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Spectrum Brands Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $65.57. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 90% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Spectrum Brands Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SPB Historic Dividend November 16th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Spectrum Brands Holdings's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Spectrum Brands Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 46% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Spectrum Brands Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Spectrum Brands Holdings's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Spectrum Brands Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Spectrum Brands Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

