Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.24, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $65.24, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.60 and a 233.03% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

SPB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.06%, compared to an industry average of 17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

