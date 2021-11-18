Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.76, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $105.76, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $106 and a 63.54% increase over the 52 week low of $64.67.

SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 73.96%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the spb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.