Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.25, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $92.25, representing a -5.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.27 and a 127.67% increase over the 52 week low of $40.52.

SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.94. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.17%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 17.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPB at 3.46%.

