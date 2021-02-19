Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $82.32, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.54 and a 320.21% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

SPB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.83. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.17%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTHI with an increase of 10.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPB at 10000%.

