Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.33, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $58.33, representing a -9.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.72 and a 197.75% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

SPB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.41%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

