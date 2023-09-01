Spectrum Brands Holdings (FRA:H221) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 83.00

The average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings (FRA:H221) has been revised to 83.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 78.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.88 to a high of 92.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 76.00 / share.

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H221 is 0.35%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 50,236K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H221 by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,169K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H221 by 33.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,834K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H221 by 1,069.84% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,584K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H221 by 18.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,454K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 42.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H221 by 20.74% over the last quarter.

