Spectrum Brands Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.09, changing hands as high as $91.50 per share. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $75.66 per share, with $107.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.13.

