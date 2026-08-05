Spectrum Brands Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is expected to register year-over-year growth in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 7, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s revenues is pegged at $732.4 million, indicating a rise of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.49, indicating growth of 20.2% from the figure in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for EPS has been stable in the past seven days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 20.2%. SPB has recorded an earnings surprise of 85.04% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Factors Likely to Influence SPB's Q3 Results

Spectrum Brands’ fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sustained momentum in its Global Pet Care and Home & Garden businesses, where management has consistently emphasized market-share gains, strong brand execution and a healthy innovation pipeline. The company’s strategy of concentrating investments behind its largest brands, supported by targeted marketing campaigns and consumer-focused product launches, appears to be resonating well across key categories. Continued traction in pet care products, coupled with expanding distribution, digital execution and new product innovation, may have helped sustain demand during the quarter, reinforcing SPB’s competitive positioning despite a still-cautious consumer backdrop.



Another likely tailwind for the quarter was Spectrum Brands’ continued focus on operational discipline and productivity initiatives. Management highlighted improvements in inventory planning, supply chain execution and enterprise resource planning implementation, which have enhanced efficiency while maintaining strong customer service levels. The company also indicated that pricing actions, cost-improvement programs and disciplined expense management were helping offset inflationary pressures and tariff-related costs. These operational initiatives, combined with prudent working capital management, were likely supportive of margins and overall profitability during the fiscal third quarter.



Spectrum Brands’ Home & Garden business also entered the quarter with encouraging fundamentals. Management pointed to healthy retailer inventory positions, continued market-share gains across flagship brands and strong merchandising support, including expanded display placements and consumer-focused innovation. The company also remained optimistic about demand trends in its seasonal categories while continuing to invest behind brand-building initiatives. These factors, together with the ongoing strength of its Pet Care portfolio and management’s disciplined commercial execution, likely provided meaningful support to overall business performance during the quarter.



On the other hand, Spectrum Brands’ Home & Personal Care segment likely remained a drag on fiscal third-quarter performance. Management continued to expect weak consumer demand for discretionary appliance products, particularly in North America and Europe, where shoppers have remained cautious amid higher product costs and competitive pressures. The company also anticipated lower sales volumes stemming from portfolio rationalization efforts, even as it focused on protecting profitability through pricing, cost controls and productivity measures. In addition, management remained watchful of broader macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, which could have weighed on consumer spending and tempered overall performance during the quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Predict for SPB Stock?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



SPB has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Spectrum Brands has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69X, which is higher than the Zacks Consumer Products – Discretionary industry’s average of 15.24X.



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The recent market movements show that SPB’s shares have gained 20.2% in the past six months compared with the industry's 2.8% growth.



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Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FUN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.5%. FUN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the negative average surprise being 48.9%.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Expedia’s earnings are expected to surge 28.5%. Expedia’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.



Cintas Corporation CTAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $1.35, suggesting 12.5% year-over-year growth.



The consensus estimate for CTAS' quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.97 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. CTAS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.

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Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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