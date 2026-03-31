Spectrum Brands Bolsters Growth via Digital & Portfolio Transformation

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB is strategically investing in brand equity, digital channels and innovations. The company has made significant investments in marketing, product development and e-commerce, efforts that are positioning it for long-term success and demand resilience, especially across its pet care, home & garden and grooming categories. SPB is actively pursuing digital transformation and portfolio reshaping as core pillars of its long-term strategy.



Innovation continues to play a meaningful role in the company’s strategy. Spectrum Brands is prioritizing product launches primarily in its pet care and home and garden segments to remain competitive and drive growth, even amid softer demand conditions. The company is also advancing its core strategic pillars by simplifying its organizational structure, improving operational efficiencies and reinvigorating its global workforce.



With consumers increasingly shifting toward digital channels, the company is expanding its digital shelf presence across key platforms. It is also strengthening its commercial capabilities through sustained investments in brand-focused advertising, marketing and innovation. Such efforts, particularly in front-end and customer-facing functions, have been encouraging. Notably, Spectrum Brands is progressing toward its long-term objective of becoming a more focused, pure-play Pet and Home & Garden platform.



In parallel, the company is taking disciplined actions to safeguard margins amid tariff pressures and inflation. Management has executed a broad set of actions, including headcount reductions, elimination of open positions, cuts to discretionary spending and rightsizing of office, warehouse and distribution space. The company has delivered above $50 million in fiscal 2025 savings through cost-reduction actions, including workforce adjustments across its entire business lines and corporate functions.



In a nutshell, management is aligning the portfolio toward power brands and faster-turning consumables while pursuing greater scale. These strategic initiatives, combined with continued brand investments, position Spectrum Brands to drive long-term success.

SPB’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Spectrum Brands’ shares have gained 39% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 8.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, SPB trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.60X compared with the industry’s average of 2.96X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year drop of 9.8%, while that of fiscal 2027 EPS shows growth of 8.6%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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Spectrum Brands carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Crocs, Inc. CROX, which is a leading footwear company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year EPS indicates a rise of 7.2% from the year-ago number.



Ralph Lauren RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 31.8% from the year-ago number.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, which is an apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 15.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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