Spectris Sees Weak Q1 LFL Sales; Withdraws Special Dividend, FY20 View

(RTTNews) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) Monday said it expects first-quarter like-for-like Group sales to be down 10 percent, impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.

In its trading update, the company said the year started broadly in line with expectations, except in China, where LFL sales were notably lower in February. In March, activity in China picked up as customers' factories reopened.

During March, the company reported deterioration in orders everywhere, most notably in Europe and North America as lockdowns started.

To maintain a strong balance sheet and conserve cash, the company said its Board has decided to withdraw the proposed 150 pence per share special dividend. The Board has also postponed the proposed 2019 final dividend of 43.2 pence per share.

Further, Spectris withdrew forward financial guidance for 2020, until the COVID-19 situation is clearer.

The company said its manufacturing facilities remain operational, and it has implemented many mitigating actions.

Spectris said, "A headcount freeze has been implemented, along with halting the planned inflation-related salary increases across the Group. Where appropriate, compulsory paid holidays are being enacted and we are reducing discretionary spending and capex."

The company further said the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer are taking a voluntary 25% salary reduction, effective 1 April 2020, until further notice. The Chairman's and Non-executive Directors' fees have also voluntarily been reduced by this amount.

