News & Insights

Markets

Spectris Q3 LFL Sales Up 11%; Sees FY Operating Profit In Top Half Of Guidance Range

October 31, 2023 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spectris PLC (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported that its third quarter Group sales increased by 5% to 349.2 million pounds. LFL sales increased 11%, for the quarter. The Group had net cash of 164.1 million pounds at the end of the period. For the year-to-date period, LFL sales growth was 16%. The Group noted that demand has now broadly normalised with backlog and lead times returning to more typical levels.

For fiscal 2023, the Group now expects: LFL sales growth of around 10%; and strong progress on margins, with adjusted operating profit in the upper half of guidance range of 250 million pounds to 265 million pounds. For 2024, the Group projects another year of progress, including further margin expansion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.