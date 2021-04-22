Spectris Q1 Sales Down, LFL Sales Rise; Sees Continued Market Recovery In FY21

Markets

(RTTNews) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales fell 4 percent from last year to 289.4 million pounds. Group like-for-like sales increased 5 percent.

In the trading update, the company said disposals reduced reported sales by 6 percent and there was a 3 percent negative foreign currency exchange movement.

In the period, orders grew 5 percent on a LFL basis, 10 percent excluding Brüel & Kjær Vibro and Millbrook.

LFL sales increased 24 percent in Asia, driven by a very strong performance in China. In Europe and North America, LFL sales for the period were 1 percent and 2 percent lower, respectively, with energy and utilities and automotive being the weaker markets here.

Malvern Panalytical continued to see a strong recovery, posting a 20 percent increase in LFL sales.

The company said its performance is ahead of expectations at the year end.

Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned for a continued market recovery in 2021.

