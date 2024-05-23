Spectris plc Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

At Spectris plc’s Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, with the declaration of the 2023 final dividend and the re-election of various directors receiving significant support. The results of the voting are available for review on the company’s website. This marks another step forward for Spectris, which aims to deliver sustainable progress through precision measurement solutions and expertise.

For further insights into GB:SXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.