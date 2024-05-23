News & Insights

Spectris plc Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

At Spectris plc’s Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, with the declaration of the 2023 final dividend and the re-election of various directors receiving significant support. The results of the voting are available for review on the company’s website. This marks another step forward for Spectris, which aims to deliver sustainable progress through precision measurement solutions and expertise.

