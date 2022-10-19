Spectris Plc Q3 LFL Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported that its third quarter like-for-like sales improved 10% year-on-year. LFL orders were up 0.5%, with the expected slowdown in growth, given the strong year-on-year comparator.

Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said: "We continue to see strong demand for our products and services, underpinning our expectation for high single digit organic sales growth for the full year. Orders remain ahead of revenue, even when compared to our strong performance in the third quarter last year, supported by our continued focus on R&D investment and new product introductions."

Looking forward, Spectris plc said its outlook for full year adjusted operating profit remains in line with current market expectations. The Group also re-affirmed its full year guidance of high single digit LFL sales growth.

