Spectris, Macquarie To Divest EMS B&K JV To Australia's Envirosuite

(RTTNews) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) announced Friday that the company and Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Limited have agreed to divest their EMS Brüel & Kjær or EMS B&K joint venture.

The companies are selling the JV to Envirosuite Limited, an Australian environmental management technology company.

For its share, Spectris will receive A$35 million cash, less repayment of EMS B&K's debt facility on completion, and 10 million shares in Envirosuite.

EMS B&K provides environmental monitoring services to airports, cities, mines and construction companies. It is jointly majority owned by Spectris and Macquarie, with equal 45% shareholding interests. The JV's management holds the remaining minority interest.

Spectris said the transaction is conditional only on approval by Envirosuite's shareholders at a meeting to be held in late February 2020.

The completion of the deal is expected to take place shortly thereafter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.