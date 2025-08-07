Markets
KKR

Spectris H1 Pretax Profit Declines

August 07, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spectris plc reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 2.5 million pounds from 235.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 5.2 pence compared to 178.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 65.6 million million pounds compared to 61.1 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 38.4 pence compared to 47.9 pence.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, revenue increased to 636.1 million pounds from 589.7 million pounds, prior year.

The Group anticipates full year adjusted operating profit to be in line with management expectations.

The Board has recommended KKR's prospective acquisition of the Group.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.