Spectris H1 Adj. Pretax Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 10.7%

(RTTNews) - Spectris PLC (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported that its first-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 70.3 million pounds from 65.1 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 49.8 pence compared to 44.0 pence.

Profit before tax was 41.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to 181.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 26.4 pence compared to 151.9 pence.

Revenue from continuing operations increased to 570.2 million pounds from 537.5 million pounds, prior year. LFL sales increased 10.7%, for the period.

The Board proposed to pay an interim dividend of 24.1 pence per share, 5% growth year-on-year.

