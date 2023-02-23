Markets

Spectris FY Adj. Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 14%

February 23, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Spectris PLC (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported profit before tax of 151.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 373.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 106.0 pence compared to 294.1 pence.

Adjusted operating profit was 222.4 million pounds, up 14% on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 159.9 pence from 127.4 pence.

Fiscal year sales increased by 14% to 1.33 billion pounds on a continuing basis. Like-for-like sales growth was 14%.

Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said: "Our expectation for 2023 is to deliver organic growth, consistent with our medium-term objectives of 6-7%, alongside strong progress on expanding margins and driving forward with our ambition to be a leading sustainable business."

