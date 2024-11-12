Spectris Director Buys Shares Amid Dividend Reinvestment

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Spectris plc announced that Non-Executive Director Alison Henwood acquired 19 ordinary shares at a price of 2,598.9337 pence each through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. This transaction highlights the ongoing engagement of company executives in stock acquisition, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth. Spectris shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange.

