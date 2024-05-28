Spectris Director Boosts Stake with New Share Purchase

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Spectris plc, a leading company in precision instrumentation and controls, has announced that Non-executive Director Alison Henwood has purchased 1,053 ordinary shares at a price of 3,266.1463 pence each on 24 May 2024. The shares, totalling £34,392.52, were acquired on the London Stock Exchange and are to be held in a nominee account on her behalf. This transaction follows regulatory compliance as outlined in the Market Abuse Regulation.

