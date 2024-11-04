Spectral Medical Nears Completion of Tigris Trial

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) has released an update.

Spectral Medical has successfully enrolled 135 patients in its Phase 3 Tigris trial, which aims to evaluate the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion for treating septic shock. With only 15 more participants needed, the company anticipates completing the trial by the end of 2024. This significant progress in patient enrollment highlights Spectral’s commitment to advancing its innovative treatment for septic shock.

