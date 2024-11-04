News & Insights

Stocks

Spectral Medical Nears Completion of Tigris Trial

November 04, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) has released an update.

Spectral Medical has successfully enrolled 135 patients in its Phase 3 Tigris trial, which aims to evaluate the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion for treating septic shock. With only 15 more participants needed, the company anticipates completing the trial by the end of 2024. This significant progress in patient enrollment highlights Spectral’s commitment to advancing its innovative treatment for septic shock.

For further insights into TSE:EDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDTXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.