News & Insights

Stocks

Spectral Capital Expands Board with AI Expert

October 29, 2024 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spectral Capital ( (FCCN) ) has issued an announcement.

Aby Alexander has joined Spectral Capital’s Board of Directors, bringing his expertise in AI, connectivity, and next-generation technologies to help drive innovation in quantum computing. As a leader in broadcast and broadband solutions, Alexander’s strategic insights are expected to bolster Spectral’s mission to revolutionize global technology and bridge the digital divide. His experience in mergers, acquisitions, and cybersecurity further complements the company’s vision for transformative growth in decentralized systems.

For detailed information about FCCN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.