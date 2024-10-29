Spectral Capital Expands Board with AI Expert

Spectral Capital ( (FCCN) ) has issued an announcement.

Aby Alexander has joined Spectral Capital’s Board of Directors, bringing his expertise in AI, connectivity, and next-generation technologies to help drive innovation in quantum computing. As a leader in broadcast and broadband solutions, Alexander’s strategic insights are expected to bolster Spectral’s mission to revolutionize global technology and bridge the digital divide. His experience in mergers, acquisitions, and cybersecurity further complements the company’s vision for transformative growth in decentralized systems.

