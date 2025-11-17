Spectral AI (MDAI) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 5.47

The average one-year price target for Spectral AI (NasdaqCM:MDAI) has been revised to $5.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $4.96 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 259.85% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectral AI. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDAI is 0.03%, an increase of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.88% to 3,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highlander Partners holds 900K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 65.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDAI by 459.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

University Of Texas holds 210K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDAI by 5.50% over the last quarter.

