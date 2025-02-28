Spectral AI, Inc. Announces Corrected Reporting Date for Q4 2024 Financial Results

Spectral AI will report fourth quarter results on March 27, 2025, after market close, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Spectral AI, Inc. has amended its earlier press release to correct the reporting date for its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, which is now scheduled for March 27, 2025, after the market closes. The company, known for its AI-driven DeepView® System that predicts burn healing potential and has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, will also hold a conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. Interested investors can participate by phone or through a webcast via the company's Investor Relations page. Spectral AI aims to enhance wound care diagnostics and management with its innovative technology, which provides objective assessments of wound healing potential.

Potential Positives

Announced financial results reporting date for Q4 and full year 2024, providing clarity and transparency to investors.

Will host a conference call to discuss the financial results, promoting engagement with stakeholders.

DeepView® System recognized as a Breakthrough Device by FDA, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation in medical diagnostics.

Focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs positions the company strategically within the healthcare market.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a correction regarding the reporting date of financial results, which may indicate a lack of attention to detail within the company.

The inclusion of a long disclaimer on forward-looking statements could suggest underlying uncertainty about the company's future performance.

Failure to clearly communicate accurate financial reporting timelines may erode investor confidence and trust in management's capabilities.

FAQ

What is the reporting date for Spectral AI's financial results?

Spectral AI will report its financial results on March 27, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can investors access the conference call?

Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 844-481-3008 for U.S. and 412-317-1892 for international calls.

What technology does the DeepView® System use?

The DeepView® System employs multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential.

When did DeepView® receive FDA designation?

DeepView® received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA in 2018.

What is the goal of Spectral AI's technology?

The goal is to revolutionize wound care management and improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $MDAI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI), the reporting date of the financial results for the fourth quarter was incorrectly stated, and has been amended. The corrected release follows:







Spectral AI (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”)



, developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in 2018 and uses multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 27, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.





Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:







844-481-3008 - U.S.



844-481-3008 - U.S.



412-317-1892 - International







A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at





https://investors.spectral-ai.com/news-events/events





.







About





Spectral





AI







Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown



®



” with its DeepView



®



System. DeepView



®



is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView



®



is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView



®



, visit





www.spectral-ai.com





.







Forward





Looking





Statements







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,”





“may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements.





Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements.







For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:







David Kugelman





Atlanta Capital Partners LLC





(866) 692-6847 Toll Free – U.S. & Canada





(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp





Email:



dk@atlcp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.