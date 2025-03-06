Spectral AI Expands DeepView® System Installations in Australia with PolyNovo Partnership

Spectral AI installs three DeepView Systems in Australia to enhance burn wound assessment and treatment decision-making.

Spectral AI, a Dallas-based company specializing in predictive AI for medical diagnostics, has announced the installation of three DeepView® System devices in Australia, following the Australian Special Access Scheme's approval. These devices, which utilize multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to assess burn wounds' healing potential non-invasively, have been installed at major hospitals in Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth in collaboration with PolyNovo Limited. This deployment aims to gather clinician feedback and support the commercial launch of the DeepView System, which promises to enhance patient care by providing immediate, objective assessments for burn treatment decisions. Spectral AI leadership expressed optimism about the impact of these devices on patient outcomes and the company's commitment to improving wound care management globally.

Completion of installation of three DeepView System devices in Australia indicates successful international expansion and collaboration with PolyNovo Limited.

Use of the Australian Special Access Scheme (SAS) to deploy devices highlights regulatory success and ability to navigate healthcare compliance effectively.

Real-world trials being conducted in multiple hospitals provide opportunities for clinician evaluations, which could lead to valuable insights and eventual commercial roll-out.

Anticipated positive impact on patient care and outcomes as expressed by healthcare professionals indicates strong clinical interest and potential market acceptance of the technology.

Reliance on the Australian Special Access Scheme (SAS) indicates that the DeepView System may not yet have full FDA approval for widespread use, potentially limiting its market acceptance and growth.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, implying potential volatility and unpredictability in the Company's future performance.

While the installation of devices is a positive step, the lack of concrete results or outcomes from the ongoing evaluations leaves uncertainty regarding the effectiveness and acceptance of the technology in clinical settings.

What is the DeepView® System by Spectral AI?

The DeepView® System is an AI-driven device that predicts burn healing potential using multi-spectral imaging and algorithms.

Where has the DeepView® System been installed?

The system has been installed in three hospitals in Australia: Concord Repatriation General Hospital, Royal Adelaide Hospital, and Fiona Stanley Hospital.

What is the purpose of installing the DeepView® System?

The installations aim to support commercial roll-out based on clinician evaluations and improve treatment decisions for burn patients.

What advantages does the DeepView® System offer clinicians?

The system provides an immediate, objective assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential before treatment, enhancing patient care.

How does the DeepView® System utilize artificial intelligence?

The system employs a sophisticated image processing algorithm trained on a proprietary database of over 340 billion data points.

DALLAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spectral AI (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”)



, developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in 2018 and uses multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential, today announced the completion of the installation of three of the DeepView System devices in Australia. The Company, in partnership with global medical device company and burn wound therapy leader PolyNovo Limited (“PolyNovo”). The Company was able to utilize the Australian Special Access Scheme (SAS) to deploy three DeepView Systems at the Concord Repatriation General Hospital in Sydney, the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide and the Fiona Stanley Hospital in Murdoch (Perth). The installation of these devices will support the Company’s eventual commercial roll-out based on clinician evaluations and experiences using the device.





Spectral AI’s DeepView System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an immediate and objective assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The image processing algorithm employed by the DeepView System utilizes multispectral imaging that is trained and tested against a proprietary database of more than 340 billion clinically validated data points. The DeepView System is non-invasive and cart-based, allowing for exceptional mobility within the healthcare setting.





"I am eager to start using DeepView on our patients. The imaging advancements have a definite potential to enhance patient care and improve outcomes, this technology was what we have been waiting for for many years and I'm looking forward to seeing how they can make a meaningful difference in treating our burn patients," stated Professor Peter Maitz, Director of the Burn Unit at Concord Repatriation General Hospital.





“We are pleased with the expansion of the use of our DeepView System in Australia, the support from PolyNovo and look forward to the evaluations and response from treating physicians,” stated Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board at Spectral AI. “These real-world device trials underscore the transformative impact of the DeepView® System and its attendant use of artificial intelligence in burn wound care, offering clinicians an immediate, data-driven assessment tool that can improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes. I am proud to note that we are now in the field in two continents, gaining real world experience and response to the DeepView System. All of this will support our near-term FDA submission.”







About Spectral AI







Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView® System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit



www.spectral-ai.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.





Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.









For Media and Investor Relations, please contact





:





David Kugelman





Atlanta Capital Partners LLC





(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada





(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp





Email:





dk@atlcp.com







