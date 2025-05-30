Spectral AI Appoints Stanley Micek as Chief Operating Officer to Enhance Operational Leadership

Spectral AI promotes Stanley Micek to COO, enhancing leadership in medical diagnostics for wound care advancements.

Spectral AI, Inc. has announced the promotion of Stanley Micek to Chief Operating Officer, following his role as Interim COO since May 2024. His promotion recognizes his demonstrated leadership and operational expertise, particularly in overseeing various teams working on the company's FDA submission for its DeepView® System, a predictive AI tool aimed at enhancing wound care, specifically for burns. Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of the Board, praised Micek's ability to drive performance and strategic priorities. Micek expressed enthusiasm for leading operations and continuing the company's momentum in delivering innovative wound diagnostic solutions. Spectral AI focuses on revolutionizing wound management and improving patient outcomes with its advanced technology.

Stanley Micek's promotion to COO signifies the company's commitment to strong leadership and continuity in operations, which can instill confidence in investors and stakeholders.

Micek has a proven track record in healthcare and acute wound expertise, which enhances the company's operational capabilities and strategic direction as it moves towards FDA submission for its DeepView® System.

The press release highlights the ongoing development of the DeepView® System, a potentially revolutionary tool in wound care that aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, showcasing the company's innovative approach in the medical diagnostics field.

A focus on cross-functional collaboration and performance improvement under Micek's leadership may lead to accelerated product development and market readiness, positioning Spectral AI favorably in the competitive landscape.

Appointment of Stanley Micek as COO follows a period of interim leadership, suggesting potential instability or lack of continuity in management prior to this announcement.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on "forward-looking statements," indicating a high level of uncertainty and risks regarding future performance, which may concern investors.

The mention of the need for FDA submission adds pressure on the company to achieve regulatory approval, which is often a lengthy and uncertain process that could impact timelines and financial forecasts.

Who has been appointed as the new COO of Spectral AI?

Stanley Micek has been named the Chief Operating Officer of Spectral AI, Inc.

What are the main goals of Spectral AI?

Spectral AI aims to revolutionize wound care diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions.

What is the DeepView® System?

The DeepView® System is a predictive device designed to assess a burn wound’s healing potential objectively.

What experience does Stanley Micek bring to his role?

Micek has over 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare and acute wound expertise.

Where can I find more information about Spectral AI's products?

More information about Spectral AI and the DeepView® System can be found at www.spectral-ai.com.

DALLAS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”)



, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that Stanley Micek has been named the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Micek’s promotion reflects his role change from Interim COO of the Company since May, 2024





“Stan has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational insight, and a deep understanding of our business during his time as interim COO,” said Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, M.D., Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. “His efforts leading our Research and Development group and his ability to drive performance, foster cross-functional collaboration, and execute on strategic priorities made it clear that he was the right person to lead our operations moving forward.”





Since assuming the interim role, Micek has overseen the data science, software, hardware, imaging and systems teams working directly on our FDA submission.





Prior to becoming interim COO, Micek was the Senior Vice President for Business Development & Strategy at MiMedx and held numerous leadership roles at The Ohio State University at the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare and acute wound expertise.





“I’m honored to continue this journey with Spectral AI and excited to lead our operations team as we build on our momentum from our recent Pivotal Burn Study,” said Micek. “Together, we’ll strive for excellence in providing a ground-breaking wound diagnostic tool and I am excited to work to drive our submission to the FDA in the near future.”







About Spectral AI







Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown



®



” with its DeepView



®



System. The DeepView



®



System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView



®



System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView



®



System, visit



www.spectral-ai.com



.







