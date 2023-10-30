Specs Drop Longs before Hog Rally

Lean hog futures ended the Friday session with another triple digit gains across the front months. Dec futures finished the week on a net $4.47 gain but remains at a $3 discount to the Feb contract. The National Average Base Hog price was 63 cents weaker on Friday afternoon to $70.07. The 10/25 CME Lean Hog Index was down by another 22 cents to $78.19.

Weekly CFTC data showed managed money funds were adding shorts in lean hogs, and flipped net short on 10/24 for the first time since June. That came via net new selling and left the group 6k contracts net short.

Pork cutout futures closed with 67c to $1.60 gains across the nearby contracts. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was up by 67 cents to $86.40. The weekly USDA data showed pork production was 550m lbs. That was 0.5% above last week but 0.1% below the same week last year. The week’s slaughter was listed at 2.614m head, 4k more than last week but up by 50k head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter was 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $70.475, up $1.850,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $73.500, up $1.675

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $79.100, up $1.050,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

