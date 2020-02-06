Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine posts nine-months loss

* 9M loss of 160 mln eur vs profit of 281.3 mln in pvs year * 9M revenue down 3.8% to 9.58 bln eur * Coronavirus impact not foreseeable yet (Adds detail, background) VIENNA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine on Thursday posted a loss for the first nine months of the business year due to internal issues, a weak auto sector and oversupply in Europe's steel industry. The Austrian company, which operates nine production sites in China, said it could not elaborate on the economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus yet. The death toll from the new virus has risen to 563, and more than 28,000 cases mainly in China have been confirmed. [[nL4N2A6068]] Voestalpine, which produces flat steel products for the automotive, energy and railway industries, reported a loss of 160 million euros ($176 million) for the nine months through December after a profit of 281.3 million euros in the same period the previous year. Revenues fell 3.8%. "Aside from declining demand in the key automotive segment, globally rising iron ore prices in tandem with low steel prices put additional pressure on profit margins in the steel sector," the group said in a statement. The Linz-based group cut its full-year profit forecast twice in two months as it wrestles with ramp-up problems at a new plant in the United States, weak demand from the auto industry and excess supply in Europe. It now forecasts 2019/20 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.2 billion euros. ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, spread a glimmer of hope on Thursday, reporting slightly higher end of year profits and forecasting increased steel consumption in its core markets in 2020. [nL8N2A536K] ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin) ((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;)) Keywords: VOESTALPINE RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

