The Fortegra Group, a specialty insurer focused on niche business lines and fee-oriented services, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Fortegra operates through three lines of business: US Insurance, US Warranty Solutions, and Europe Warranty Solutions. Through its US insurance business, the company offers commercial programs with a particular focus on casualty lines, including professional liability, inland marine, and contractors equipment. It also offers personal lines programs including storage unit contents and manufactured housing.



The Jacksonville, FL-based company was founded in 1981 and booked $691 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FRF. The Fortegra Group filed confidentially on January 28, 2021. BofA Securities and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Specialty insurer Fortegra files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



