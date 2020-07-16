Trean Insurance Group, a specialty casualty insurer in the US focused on workers' compensation, raised $161 million by offering 10.7 million shares (67% primary) at $15, the high end of the range of $13 to $15. At pricing, the company commands a market cap of $767 million.



Trean Insurance Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIG. J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Specialty casualty insurer Trean Insurance prices IPO at $15 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.