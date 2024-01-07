Specialised Therapeutics Signs Deal With Ascendis For Commercialization Of 3 Endocrinology Therapies

(RTTNews) - Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd, an Independent biopharmaceutical company, said it signed an exclusive agreement with Danish company Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) for distribution and commercialization of three endocrinology therapies in Australia and select South-East Asia countries.

As per the terms of the deal, Specialised Therapeutics will commercialise Ascendis Pharma's weekly injectable paediatric human growth hormone treatment SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin), hypoparathyroidism treatment YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide) and investigational achondroplasia therapy TransCon CNP (navepegritide).

The agreement spans Specialised Therapeutics' key regions of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Two of the products included in this agreement are already internationally approved.

Once-weekly SKYTROFA is a human growth hormone (hGH) approved in the United Statesfor the treatment of paediatric patients aged >1 years weighing >11.5 kg with growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH)and in the European Union for growth failure in children and adolescents aged from 3 to 18 years due to insufficient endogenous growth hormone secretion (growth hormone deficiency).

YORVIPATH is a first-in-class parathyroid hormone replacement therapy to treat chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare and potentially serious condition where the body produces no or abnormally low levels of PTH. It is approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

The third product - TransCon CNP - is in development by Ascendis Pharma for the treatment of achondroplasia (ACH), the most common genetic form of skeletal dysplasia and resulting disproportionate short stature, following successful Phase 2 trial results.

