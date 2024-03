March 22 (Reuters) - Special units of Russia's National Guard have arrived on the scene of a shooting at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday, Russian state news agency TASS said.

More than 50 ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, the RIA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((Lucy.Papachristou@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.