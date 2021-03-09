SPECIAL REPORT-Ten years on, grief never subsides for some survivors of Japan's tsunami

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

After the 2011 disaster, Japan built new neighborhoods, parks and schools. But the scale of loss is beyond any policy response. Today, many of those who remain in hard-hit coastal towns are haunted by all that was lost.

 (For more Reuters Special Reports, click on [SPECIAL/])
    By Mari Saito
    RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan, March 10 (Reuters) - Migaku-san, I've
left your dirty gloves and your holey shoes by the door. I'm
worried you'll kick up a fuss when you return and ask where I
put your shoes, so I've left them by the door without polishing
them.
    - Letter from Sachiko Kumagai to her husband after he was
lost in the tsunami.
    
    When the tide finally receded, the world had changed. Trucks
and houses had been swept aside like children's toys, leaving
the living to comb through a wasteland of mud and debris for
their dead. Ten years on, the living are still searching, their
grief never subsiding.
    A father lives alone in a house at the end of a long
driveway lined with cherry trees. He surrounds himself with
books on the disorder that isolated his younger son in his room,
unable to flee even when his mother begged him to evacuate as
the tsunami roared toward them.
    A mother is haunted still by the cries of stranded children,
maybe even her own, calling out for help in the darkness. Even
now she carries around a laminated schedule of her daughter's
kindergarten bus, as if to prove that her 6-year-old should
still be alive.
    A wife never gave up hope that her husband would return to
her. In scribbled letters on the back of calendars, she chided
her husband for staying away, sometimes writing his imagined
response encouraging her to go on without him.
    The 10th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and
tsunami will be a nationally televised event, with dignitaries
in black suits gathering at a theater in Tokyo, where they will
bow their heads and mark the moment of the disaster. For many
survivors, the day will be marked by quiet prayers and family
visits to gravesites.
    But for others, the day will feel little different than any
other date on a calendar. They remain suspended, trapped in
those frantic hours a decade ago.
    The earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people on a
stretch of Japan's Pacific coast more than 400 kilometers (250
miles) northeast of Tokyo. The disasters also triggered multiple
meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which forced the
evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
    The central government pledged to rebuild the region and has
spent around 31 trillion yen ($286 billion) on reconstruction.
In the span of a few years, Japan built new neighborhoods, parks
and schools. But the scale of loss here is beyond any policy
response. Thousands of residents have moved away from the
hardest-hit cities, with many of those who remain haunted by all
that was lost.
    While some survivors look backward, the larger Japanese
public is preparing to celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, an
event the government is intent on using to showcase its recovery
from the disaster.
    In Rikuzentakata, a city that lost almost a tenth of its
population in the tsunami, a 12.5-meter (41-foot) sea wall
encircles the coastline, a project designed to protect residents
from future floods. Instead, the city can feel like a fortress
where the concrete wall obscures any view of the ocean. On a
chilly night in March, a howling wind drowned out any sound of
lapping waves. In the darkness, only a slither of the sea was
visible above the slabs of concrete, its serene surface
concealing the noiseless churn of water below.
    Yoshihito Sasaki, 70, can see the ocean from his front room,
but he has long ago given up fishing or taking walks by the sea.
He moved into his current home after the tsunami swept away his
old house here, where he lived with his wife and two sons.
    In March 2011, Sasaki was a few weeks shy of retirement,
working as a principal in an elementary school built on higher
ground in Hirota, a fishing village half an hour's drive from
his family's home.
    After making sure that all of his students were safe, and
learning that his older son, Yoichi, had survived, Sasaki began
searching for the rest of his family. He had already assumed the
worst about his other son, 28-year-old Jinya, who had been a
"hikikomori" for a decade, a Japanese term for people who
withdraw from society. When the disaster hit, Jinya hadn't left
their house for two years.
    "I thought maybe my wife had survived, so when I went to
shelters, I asked them if they saw a woman who had lost her
mind," Sasaki said quietly, averting his eyes. He knew that
leaving her son behind in the tsunami would have destroyed
Mikiko, his wife.
    Sasaki was unable to find Mikiko in any of the evacuation
centers. Her body was recovered weeks later.
    Later, he learned that his wife had tried to coax their son
out of the house as the water kept rising. Jinya refused to
leave, saying until the end that he didn't want to see other
people. Mikiko finally ran out of the house, taking shelter on a
neighbor's roof with their elder son. From there, they watched
the wave swallow their home.
    Sasaki took off his glasses and busied himself with a pile
of newspaper clippings on his table. A warm orange light filled
the room, which was still cluttered with boxes his surviving son
left behind when he moved out in December.
    For almost a decade after the disaster, Sasaki and his son
lived together but never discussed the day of the tsunami. The
two men finally talked over sushi a few months ago, when his son
was preparing to move away.
    "I asked my son what my wife said to him at the end," Sasaki
said. The last time his son saw her, she was holding onto a
piece of wreckage in a black tide, yelling out to him. "He told
me that she was screaming for him to live," he said, sighing.
"She told him to survive."
    Yoichi held onto wreckage and drifted for hours in the
tsunami's waters before he was finally rescued.
    After the tsunami, Sasaki bought dozens of books about his
late son's condition, out of regret that he had not done more to
support his late wife. Turning on the fluorescent light in his
room, Sasaki pulled out a folder full of newsletters that he has
written in the past decade about the hikikomori. He also
moderates a support group for parents every month where he
listens to others vent and cry about their reclusive children.
    Even so, Sasaki is plagued by regret. Several times, he
repeats that his older son may still blame him for not doing
more to help his wife with Jinya.
    "I thought maybe time would solve things, but I know now
that's not the case. There are things you want to forget but
can't," he said, with a pause. "Some memories, those key
memories in your mind, are actually more vivid now."
    
    A MOTHER HAUNTED BY LOSS
    In Ishinomaki, a coastal city in neighboring Miyagi
prefecture, nearly 3,200 people died in the disaster. One of
them was Airi, Mika Sato's daughter, who loved playing with her
little sister and wanted to be a TV presenter when she grew up.
    Airi was at a local kindergarten when the earthquake struck.
Shortly after, teachers put Airi and four others on a bus, which
took them down the hill and closer to the coast.
    It took three days for Sato to find Airi. She walked through
a field of rubble where thin plumes of smoke still smoldered
between bits of plywood and metal. One of the other parents
eventually found the charred remains of a yellow school bus
hidden under what had been the metal roof of a house.
    "By the time we found them, all that was left of her was as
small as a baby's," said Sato, cradling her arms as if she were
holding her daughter. "We were so afraid the wind would blow
them away."
    Sato said it wasn't until later that she heard from
neighbors that they could hear children calling for help until
midnight, hours after a 28-foot tsunami swept into Ishinomaki.
    Sato and other parents kept asking the school for an
explanation of what exactly happened on the day of the tsunami.
Five months after the disaster, Sato and three other families
filed a lawsuit against the operator of the kindergarten.
    "We thought we would find the truth in court," said Sato,
46. "It was completely different from what we expected; we
didn't get anywhere near the truth." Sato had hoped that the
school would explain why it had decided to put the children on a
bus toward the coast after a massive quake, but school staff
repeated in court that they had not heard the tsunami siren, she
said.
    Sato and other plaintiffs reached a settlement with the
school in 2014. As part of the settlement, the school took legal
responsibility and promised to provide a "heartfelt apology" to
the families, Sato and her lawyer, Kenji Kamada, said. Though
the school has sent flowers, Sato said she has never received a
formal apology.
    A lawyer who represented the school, which is now closed,
said it continued to send flowers to the families involved in
the case every year. He declined to comment further on the
matter, referring questions on the details of the settlement to
the plaintiffs.
    Sighing, Sato walked to a memorial built along a busy
coastal road, close to where she had found her daughter. Taking
off her mask, she touched Airi's name carved into stone.
    "The anger doesn't go away," she said, adding that as a
naturally shy person, she had never wanted to be a public figure
embroiled in such a court case. "Our precious daughter died and
the fact that …," she started to say, before a local man
approached her, saying he recognized her from TV interviews.
    After reminiscing about the disaster, the man told her it
was shameful that people went to court for money after the
disaster.
    "Didn't you get like 300 million yen?" the man asked.
    "Actually no, we didn't," Sato answered calmly, before the
man cut her off.
    "We all suffered and it's time to move on," he mumbled
before walking away.
    Afterward, Sato said most locals had been supportive, but
others believe survivors like her shouldn't have pursued their
cases in court. The family members of four of the children who
died on the bus shared a settlement of 60 million yen
($550,000), Sato's lawyer said. Civil lawsuits like the one
filed by Sato are much less common in Japan compared to in the
United States.
    "I've gotten kind of used to it by now," Sato said sadly,
walking back to her parked car. She wondered aloud how the man
would react if he had lost his own child or grandchild in such a
devastating disaster.
    "Some people say heartless things, but people who don't
understand will never understand, no matter what you say."
    
    LETTERS TO A DEAD HUSBAND
    Across Japan's northeast region, more than 2,500 people are
still reported missing from the disaster. In Iwate Prefecture,
police officers hold monthly walk-in sessions at local shopping
malls and community centers for families who haven't stopped
searching for their loved ones. At these meetings, police
officers take down identifying details about the missing and
sometimes collect DNA samples from family members.
    The lack of remains and the difficulty of the search have
prolonged the sense of limbo for some families.
    Three months after the tsunami, Sachiko Kumagai began
writing letters to Migaku, her husband, a beloved local
fisheries worker who went missing after he left his hillside
home on the day of the disaster. He was 71, and she was 69. Her
letters, hundreds of them, usually written with a magic marker,
start with the weather and a description of the breakfast she
had set out for him, and are interspersed with her gnawing
questions about where he might be.
    In several, Kumagai responds as her husband.
    "Mama-chan, I won't be able to return even if you keep
brooding over it … I'll be waiting for you, you can do it, you
can."
    Hitoshi Tsurizaki, 71, first met Kumagai when he was
volunteering after the disaster in Rikuzentakata. In an effort
to help her process her grief, Tsurizaki offered to type up
Kumagai's letters and bound them in books for her.
    "I think there are a lot of people who wish things could go
back to how they were, which we know is not possible," he said.
A lack of conclusive proof that their family members had died
pushed some to fall into a state of magical thinking, he said,
allowing them to grasp at all sorts of explanations for their
loved ones' sudden banishment.
    "If typing up those letters helped her in any way process
his passing, then I'm grateful," he said.
    Makoto Kumagai, the couple's 51-year-old son, said he didn't
understand his parents' bond until he read some of his mother's
letters.
    In 2017, six years after the tsunami, Kumagai finally filed
her husband's death certificate. Kumagai died a year later. In
one of her final letters, she seemed resigned to her loss.
    "Good morning Migaku-san. Not many days left in the year.
Seems like we'll finish out another year without finding you …
Wouldn't it be a miracle if you wander back to the Ono Bay? I've
heard miracles exist, but it doesn't seem to in this disaster."

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For an online version    https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/japan-tsunami-survivors/
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; editing by Kari Howard)
 ((Mari.Saito@thomsonreuters.com;
Kari.Howard@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: JAPAN TSUNAMI/SURVIVORS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters