SPECIAL REPORT-Inside Iran’s secret project to produce aluminium powder for missiles

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

The site near the city of Jajarm is home to a secret facility set up by Iran’s elite security force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, that has been producing aluminium powder for use in its missile programme, according to a former Iranian government official and documents relating to the facility he shared with Reuters. 

 (For more Reuters Special Reports, click on [SPECIAL/])
    * View map showing Jajarm city in Iran: https://graphics.reuters.com/IRAN-MISSILES/PROGRAMME/yzdpxdmzrpx/
    * Satellite image of IAC's aluminium production complex near
Jajarm: https://graphics.reuters.com/IRAN-MISSILES/PROGRAMME/oakpeqbkxpr/satellite-image.jpg

    By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Pratima Desai
    LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - At the edge of the desert in
North Khorasan province in northeast Iran, near the country’s
largest deposit of bauxite, sits an aluminium production complex
that the government has publicly hailed as a key part of its
efforts to boost output of the metal.
    But the site near the city of Jajarm is also home to a
secret facility set up by Iran’s elite security force, the
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, that has been producing
aluminium powder for use in its missile programme, according to
a former Iranian government official and documents relating to
the facility he shared with Reuters. Aluminium powder, derived
from bauxite, is a key ingredient in solid-fuel propellants used
to launch missiles.
    Iran started producing the powder for military use more than
five years ago, according to the former official, who from 2013
until 2018 was head of public relations and also parliamentary
affairs envoy in the office of the vice president for executive
affairs, which at the time oversaw some economic policies. The
ex-official, Amir Moghadam, said he visited the little-known
facility twice and that production was continuing when he left
Iran in 2018.
    Iran’s production of aluminium powder for use in missiles,
which hasn’t previously been reported, was developed amid
international sanctions designed to block the country’s efforts
to acquire advanced weapons technology. The United States and
allies view Iran’s missile capabilities as a threat to the
region and the world.
    Reuters reviewed more than a dozen documents relating to the
aluminium powder project and people involved, dating from 2011
to 2018. One is a letter addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from a Revolutionary Guards commander
whose brother has been described by the Iranian state as the
father of Iran’s missile programme.
    In the letter, Mohammad Tehrani Moghadam described the
Jajarm facility as a "project to produce missile fuel from metal
powder" and said it played a significant role in "improving the
country’s self-sufficiency in production of solid fuel for
missiles." The letter is undated but appears to be from 2017,
based on references to events.
    In response to questions from Reuters, Alireza Miryousefi,
spokesman for the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New
York, said: “We have no information on these claims and on the
authenticity of documents.”
    “We should reiterate that Iran has never had any intention
to produce any nuclear warheads or missiles," Miryousefi said.
Iran has long said its missile programme is solely defensive.
    The Revolutionary Guards oversee Iran’s missile programme.
Its public relations office didn’t respond to questions when
contacted by phone for this article. Mohammad Tehrani Moghadam
did not respond to requests for comment. (He is unrelated to
Amir Moghadam, the former official who detailed the programme to
Reuters.) The offices of Supreme Leader Khamenei and President
Hassan Rouhani also did not respond to enquiries.
    Amir Moghadam’s disclosures about the aluminium powder
programme could intensify scrutiny in Washington of Iran’s
missile efforts. The former Iranian official, who now lives in
France, says he left Iran in 2018 after being accused of
stirring unrest following public comments he made alleging the
corruption of some government officials. He said he wanted to
expose the programme because he believed Iran's missile
ambitions were not in the interests of Iranian people.
    The United States has broad sanctions in place, including
targeting Iran’s metals sector and ballistic missile programme.
Those include restrictions on operations in, and transactions
related to, Iran’s aluminium sector. The sanctions also target
the Revolutionary Guards and third parties that provide material
support to or conduct certain transactions with the Guards. The
U.S. Treasury has a primary role in administering sanctions.
    Asked whether Reuters’ new findings about the production of
aluminium powder for military purposes indicated a sanctions
violation, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said: “Treasury takes any
reports of potentially sanctionable conduct seriously, and while
we do not comment on possible investigations, we are committed
to targeting those persons who support the Iranian regime and
their malign activities around the world within our
authorities.”
    The United Nations has placed restrictions on Iran’s
activity related to ballistic missile activity capable of
delivering nuclear weapons. A spokesman said it wasn’t clear
whether the aluminium powder activities revealed by Reuters
would breach those restrictions. Jose Luis Diaz, spokesman for
the U.N. Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said
“the Security Council has not clarified whether the ability of
Iran to produce aluminium powder for use as a missile propellant
is inconsistent with the restrictive measures.”
    
    EXPLOSIVE QUALITIES
    Producing its own aluminium powder for use in missile
propellants would give Iran greater control of the supply chain
and quality, said Michael Elleman, Washington, DC-based director
of the non-proliferation and nuclear policy programme at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies, a security think
tank. 
    According to the documents related to the aluminium powder
programme reviewed by Reuters, the Jajarm facility is run by
Iran Alumina Company. IAC is a subsidiary of state-owned mines
and metal holding company Iranian Mines and Mining Industries
Development and Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO). IAC and IMIDRO
did not reply to requests for comment.
    IAC’s website says the company operates a bauxite mine and
an aluminium production facility at a complex located about 10
kilometers to the northeast of Jajarm. Bauxite is processed into
alumina, which is used to produce aluminium metal. Aluminium
powder is made from the metal. 
    Aluminium powder is used in products ranging from paints and
electronics to solar panels and fireworks.
    Due to its explosive qualities, aluminium powder is also a
key ingredient in solid-fuel propellants used to launch rockets
and missiles. When mixed with material containing oxygen, a vast
amount of energy is released.
    In 2010, the British government added IAC to a list of
Iranian entities it believed could use goods purchased for
military purposes or for weapons of mass destruction. The list
was intended to alert traders hoping to sell to those entities
that they may need to apply for an export license. The list was
withdrawn in 2017 following the lifting of a wide range of U.N.
and European Union sanctions on Iran.
    Asked by Reuters about Iran’s production of aluminium powder
for military use, the British government said in a statement:
“We have significant and longstanding concerns about Iran’s
ballistic missile programme, which is destabilising for the
region and poses a threat to regional security.” The statement
added that development by Iran of nuclear-capable ballistic
missiles and related technologies “is inconsistent” with U.N.
Security Council resolution 2231, which has been in place since
2015 and calls for Iran to refrain from activity related to
ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.
    
    INTERCEPTED SHIPMENT
    The United Nations has long targeted Iran’s missile
activities as part of efforts to curb the country’s suspected
nuclear programme. In June 2010, the U.N. Security Council
adopted resolution 1929. That measure restricted Tehran’s
production of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear
weapons and prohibited other states supplying Iran with related
technology or technical assistance.
    In September 2010, Singaporean authorities intercepted a
shipment of 302 drums of aluminium powder en route to Iran and
originating from China, according to a U.N. panel monitoring
compliance with the resolution. A ballistic missiles expert told
the panel that the high aluminium content of the powder was “an
indication that the most likely end-use is solid propellant for
missiles,” the panel said in a 2011 report.
    By 2011, the Jajarm facility was being developed, according
to Amir Moghadam and two of the documents he shared with
Reuters.
    One document is an October 2011 letter to Major General
Hassan Tehrani Moghadam, then head of the Revolutionary Guards
missile programme, from Majid Ghasemi Feizabadi, IAC’s managing
director at the time. Ghasemi wrote that following the major
general’s orders, they had found a location for the project
close to an "abandoned airport" near the city of Jajarm. Ghasemi
also asked for $18 million of funding from the country’s
sovereign wealth fund to build the plant.
    Reuters was unable to establish if the fund, called the
National Development Fund of Iran, contributed. It could not be
reached for comment via phone and did not respond to a request
sent via the Iranian embassy in London.
    Some of the documents reviewed by Reuters relate to
interventions made to judicial authorities by Revolutionary
Guards members and Iranian officials on behalf of Ghasemi
explaining the secret project and his role in it. He was
detained in Iran in 2015 on corruption allegations in relation
to financial transactions tied to IAC, according to the
documents. Ghasemi was later released without charge, Amir
Moghadam said.
    Ghasemi did not respond to requests for comment. Hassan
Tehrani Moghadam, the deceased former head of the Revolutionary
Guards missile programme, is not related to Amir Moghadam. The
late general’s brother, Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad
Tehrani Moghadam, could not be reached for comment.
    
    SOURCING EQUIPMENT
    IAC also held talks with a Chinese company about obtaining
equipment, according to the letters Reuters reviewed. The
company identified in the documents is state-backed China
Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction
Co, Ltd <000758.SZ>, also known as NFC.
    In the October 2011 letter to the head of the Revolutionary
Guards missile programme, IAC’s Ghasemi wrote: "following your
instructions, we have reached agreement with Mr. Li Xiaofeng …
to provide part of the required machinery and equipment via the
Chinese NFC firm” from a German company and a Japanese company.
The letter’s subject line was: “atomization aluminum powder.”
    Li Xiaofeng was NFC’s assistant president and chief law
officer, according to a letter Li sent to Ghasemi two months
later.
    It is not clear from the documents where IAC eventually
purchased the equipment it used. Reuters was unable to identify
the German and Japanese companies referred to in the letter. Li
could not be reached for comment.
    China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to questions
about NFC and IAC, said it does "not have a grasp of the
situation you are describing." It said China has strictly
complied "with the international non-proliferation obligations
including decisions made by the U.N. Security Council."
    NFC told Reuters it “has neither exported nor assisted
anyone to get any technology, equipment or services related to
the production of aluminium powder for any purposes.” The
company said its business was limited to “areas of civilian
use.” It said it observes laws and regulations in China and host
countries and complies with the relevant resolutions of the U.N.
Security Council.
    NFC’s website identifies Iran as one of its markets and
lists a 2005 news release identifying the Jajarm alumina plant
as a “technical modification project undertaken by NFC.” The
Chinese company didn’t respond to questions about whether it
offered IAC equipment, technology and services in relation to
aluminium powder production.
    
    “SURVIVE THE SANCTIONS”
    Moghadam, the former official now in France, told Reuters he
visited the Jajarm facility twice in 2015 and attended several
meetings in Tehran between government officials and IAC
managers. The managers were “asking for access to foreign
currencies, saying their military project needed government
support to survive the sanctions,” he said. The office of the
vice president for executive affairs didn’t respond to requests
for comment.
    Following the Iran nuclear deal with world powers in 2015,
the U.N. Security Council’s previous provisions on ballistic
missile activity were lifted and a new resolution took effect.
Resolution 2231 “called upon” Tehran to refrain from activity
related to ballistic missiles designed with the capability of
delivering nuclear weapons.
    Iran and some of its allies argue the language does not make
compliance obligatory.
    The U.N. spokesman said the Security Council has not
established whether the production of aluminium powder falls
under the resolution because the material can also be used in
propellants of missiles or rockets that aren’t designed to
deliver nuclear weapons. He added that the U.N. Secretariat
wasn’t in a position to ascertain if production of the powder
for military use would have been covered by the earlier
resolution 1929.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Satellite image of Iran Alumina Company's aluminium production
complex near Jajarm city    https://graphics.reuters.com/IRAN-MISSILES/PROGRAMME/oakpeqbkxpr/satellite-image.jpg
Map showing the city of Jajarm in northeast Iran    https://graphics.reuters.com/IRAN-MISSILES/PROGRAMME/yzdpxdmzrpx/
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Pratima Desai in London
Additional reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly in Beijing,
Arshad Mohammed in Washington, Yuki Nitta in Tokyo, and Michelle
Nichols in New York. 
Editing by Cassell Bryan-Low and Veronica Brown)
 ((Bozorgmehr.Sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com; +44-7585 987 329
pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7990 56 7958))

Keywords: IRAN MISSILES/PROGRAMME (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHICS)

