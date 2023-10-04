SPECIAL REPORT-American Dreams: The journeys of two families, one enslaved by the other

By Nicholas P. Brown

LINDEN, Tennessee, Oct 4 (Reuters) - On the day after Christmas two decades ago, Lacretia Johnson Flash left her Maryland home and drove 800 miles to the place where her ancestors were once enslaved.

It was 2001, and Lacretia was 30. She had just finished her master’s degree, but despite the achievement, she recalls feeling a “profound aloneness.” Her boyfriend had left her. Cancer claimed her mother, and her father was reeling from the loss.

But a note her mother left behind offered a way forward.

“Keep in touch with family,” it read. “You may want to go back to Tennessee?”

Her parents had moved north before Lacretia was born. She knew just a sliver of her family history: that her ancestors had risen from slavery in middle Tennessee to become some of the first Black landowners here in Perry County.

What she wouldn’t learn until a reporter contacted her this June, almost 22 years later, is that a direct descendant of the people who enslaved her ancestors is today a U.S. congressman: Representative Brett Guthrie of Kentucky.

As part of a series on slavery and America’s political elite, Reuters found that a fifth of U.S. congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors have direct ancestors who enslaved Black people. Among them is Guthrie, the eight-term Republican congressman, whose businessman father is close to the minority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell.

Linking slaveholders to individuals they held is challenging. That’s because crucial historical records – antebellum "slave schedules” – seldom included more than the age, race and sex of enslaved people. But using a variety of sources, Reuters documented those connections for two of Brett Guthrie’s ancestors – one who enslaved Lacretia’s great-great-grandfather, the other her great-great-grandmother.

Reporters then traced forward the two lineages – the white Guthries and the Black family known as the Craigs – to explore how the descendants of the enslavers and those they enslaved have fared since emancipation.

Their story illuminates how the legacy of slavery continues to shape America, even as U.S. leaders remain divided on how, or whether, to engage with that troubling past. The two families’ histories encompass the economic constraints that faced the emancipated; the disparities in educational opportunities that hobbled generations of African Americans; and government policies and practices, shaped by prejudice, that separated white from Black.

Today, those elements contribute to a wide racial wealth gap. A 2019 review by the U.S. Federal Reserve found that Black Americans have roughly one-eighth the net worth of white Americans. Education is no panacea, either: Using the same data as the other review, a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that the net worth of a household led by a Black person with a four-year degree was $51,000 – less than that of a white person without a college degree. Households led by white college graduates, meanwhile, had nearly $300,000 in wealth on average.

Although the facts and figures may be familiar to some and shocking to others, “it’s hard to fully absorb statistics,” said Joy Milligan, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law who specializes in race-based economic inequality. “The dynamics are much easier to grasp through the concrete, lived experiences of particular families. Then we can see firsthand how the economic consequences accumulate over time and continue to impact every generation.”

In some ways, the accomplishments of both the Craigs and the Guthries in the generations after slavery are remarkable. Both overcame painful economic setbacks. Both have given back, through philanthropy, public service and a commitment to education. Members of both families have talked about living the American Dream. But the paths each traveled demonstrate the fundamentally different courses available to Black and white Americans.

Before Reuters began its reporting, it’s unclear whether any living members of either family were aware that the two were linked by America’s “original sin.” Save for a meeting between some descendants of the families in 2005, interactions between the Craigs and the Guthries largely ended during Reconstruction.

To establish each family’s story, Reuters relied on hundreds of pages of historical records including wills and censuses, news reports, marriage certificates, bankruptcy records and sales deeds. Journalists conducted scores of interviews, including with 10 members of the Craig family.

Congressman Brett Guthrie turned down multiple interview requests and didn’t reply to questions for this report. Other members of the family sent six emails to share what they had been told about one of their slaveholding ancestors, but didn’t respond to follow-up inquiries. Reuters talked with several friends and acquaintances of the Guthries. Reporters also reviewed speeches by Brett and an academic case study that details how his father, Lowell Guthrie, founded and built a family business whose revenue last year was estimated at $120 million.

When she learned about her family’s connection to the Guthries, Lacretia said she was intrigued. She doesn’t hold today’s Guthries responsible for the choices their ancestors made, she said, and ventured a guess as to the family’s reticence.

“There can be a sense of shame at privilege,” Lacretia said. Confronting the legacy of slavery requires “a willingness to be vulnerable.”

Lacretia said she often thinks back to the 2001 trip that she and her younger sister took to Tennessee. It helped her find her bearings and prepare for her current role as senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Berklee, a school of performing arts education based in Boston.

During that trip, she would meet three relatives who inspired her: the family historian and lifelong educator; the musician and keeper of her great-great-grandparents’ homestead; and the great-aunt who empowered generations of students even as the government undercut her own entrepreneurial successes.

'WHERE YOU CAME FROM’

Among Lacretia’s first visits was with Helen Craig Smith, her mother’s cousin. Helen lived in the Perry County seat of Linden, a town of about 1,000 people.

Her brick ranch house was filled with plush chairs, floral throws and family photos. A 74-year-old widow at the time, Helen had taught for 35 years in segregated and integrated schools.

After retiring, she completed a 556-page historical novel that mirrored her own life. Later, despite failing eyesight, she would finish another book: an exhaustive history of the Black residents of Perry County. Helen believed it identified every Black person who lived there from 1870 – the year of the first census that listed the formerly enslaved by name – to 2000.

“Sit down, children,” she instructed Lacretia and her sister, both more than 40 years Helen’s junior. “I’m gonna tell you where you came from.”

Helen took Lacretia and her sister as far back as memory and records allowed – to their great-great-grandparents, the husband and wife who emerged from slavery.

Tapp Craig and Amy Guthrie had taken the surnames of their enslavers: farmers Andrew Craig and Andrew H. Guthrie. According to oral history, the Guthries were so fond of Amy that her former enslavers visited her after the war. And Tapp, the story went, had once turned a whip on his enslaver’s son-in-law, who had first tried to whip him.

As the Civil War ended, Black leaders and others argued that the newly emancipated would need land if freedom were to lead to economic equality. They and their ancestors had labored without wages for generations. The United States briefly began making land grants, but the plan was quickly reversed by President Andrew Johnson, himself a former senator from Tennessee, and farmland seized from rebels was returned to its former owners.

But by the close of 1871, after years of tenant farming, Tapp and Amy had earned enough for a down payment on about 90 acres owned by a white neighbor along a tributary of the Tennessee River known as Lick Creek.

Tapp’s land was best suited for harvesting timber, as opposed to growing crops for market, which would have required more fertile land, said Carroll Van West, director of Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Historic Preservation. With its purchase, Tapp achieved the distinction of becoming one of the first Black men to own land in Perry County.

The difference between Tapp’s holdings and those of the families that had enslaved him and Amy were enormous.

On the 1860 census, Andrew H. Guthrie’s estate was valued at $30,000, placing him among the wealthiest 2% of men in America that year. Andrew Craig was also among the wealthiest 2%, his 1860 estate valued at $26,000. Both men died before the end of the decade, but their children remained prosperous, despite the monetary blow from losing what before the war was considered personal property: the people their families enslaved.

Craig’s daughter, for example, married a man with wealth valued at $5,500 on the 1870 census. The holdings of Guthrie’s son, Robert, were listed at $2,500. In 1870, Tapp had $300 to his name.

Still, Black landowners such as the Craigs represented a threat in the view of white farmers staggered by the loss of free labor after the Civil War, said Thomas W. Mitchell, a law professor at Boston College and an expert on the history of Black land loss.

In 1865, the Ku Klux Klan had formed in the Tennessee town of Pulaski, about 75 miles away from where Tapp would later buy his plot. The next year, white mobs killed at least 46 people in Memphis, destroying homes, businesses, schools and churches in the city’s small Black community.

Perry County wasn’t immune. In 1869, a white mob pulled two Black men from the jail in Linden and lynched them, according to a newspaper account from the time.

The violence was “a way to squelch any kind of effort to uplift a community,” said Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who focuses on race, inequality and education.

But by the standards of that time and place, Tapp and Amy personified what Helen called in her non-fiction book a budding “Black aristocracy.” In fact, one of their children, Will R. Craig, was able to buy his own farm in 1889 – 300 acres, a few miles up the road from Tapp.

MEASURING THE GAP: EDUCATION

The Craigs and other Black families had to work hard for benefits that white families took for granted.

For decades after the war, public funding for Black education in the South was meager or nonexistent. According to Perry County Historical Society records, fewer than half the county’s Black children went to school as of 1885. For whites, the number was 90%.

But among the county’s first schools for Black children was one built by Tapp himself. It doubled as a church.

Later, so-called county training schools, funded through the philanthropy of Northerners, sprung up for Black children in Tennessee and other states across the South. But those schools failed to prepare students for higher education, historian James D. Anderson wrote in The Education of Blacks in the South, 1860-1935. It was recommended that the schools devote half the time to reading, writing and arithmetic. The other half emphasized skills such as cooking, laundering and canning – services to provide for white families.

“The intended purpose of these schools was to make Black children think and feel that traditional, high-quality academic education was incongruent with their station in life,” Anderson wrote. “Their purpose was to adjust Black southerners to a life of subordination.”

Helen, who died in 2020, aimed much higher. In 1964, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee – the first Black woman to do so, her obituary notes. She also earned a master’s degree in education there. She devoted her life to teaching, and for the last 25 years of her career did so in Linden, handling reading, math, English and music in grades 1 through 4.

Along with her genealogical work, Helen published the 1997 novel, For Ever The Twain Shall Meet. The storyline of the fictional Hunter family closely mirrors the history of the real-life Craigs. The protagonist, a farmer’s daughter named Star, declares in the book: “You build your own bridges that take you over every vicissitude in life.” Those were the very words Helen herself spoke at the age of 10, in a prize-winning speech in a 1937 oratory competition.

In 2005, Helen would meet face-to-face with the descendants of her enslavers, the Guthries, and present them with a signed copy of that book.

'A MEASURE OF THEIR IDENTITY’

Today’s Guthries – including patriarch Lowell and sons Brett, Chris and Kent – are now associated with Bowling Green, Kentucky, where their family-owned auto-parts business is located. But in 2005, a funeral brought Brett’s brothers Chris and Kent back to Tennessee.

In emails to Reuters, Chris Guthrie wrote that he met with Helen Craig Smith after the funeral. She told him that Andrew Guthrie was an “anti-slavery proponent” who “purchased slaves from surrounding farms to bring them to his farm to befriend them,” he wrote. During the Civil War, Chris wrote, the Guthrie ancestor and the men he enslaved formed a regiment and fought for the Union. Chris said the Guthries’ Union sympathies resulted in the family being “isolated for decades.”

Chris wrote to Reuters in a later message that he had “no idea if the story of Andrew is true,” just that Helen had recounted it. Whether Chris knew that Helen was herself a descendant of the people his ancestors enslaved is also unclear. Chris didn’t reply to follow-up questions.

Reuters found no evidence that Andrew Guthrie formed a regiment of Black soldiers. His son, Robert A. Guthrie, did fight for the Union. According to a history of Perry County published by Goodspeed Publishing in 1886, he “raised a company” for the 2nd Tennessee Mounted Federal Infantry, though there is no mention of whether Black soldiers served in that unit.

And whatever Andrew Guthrie felt about the people he enslaved, documents reviewed by Reuters show his dealings in human bondage spanned decades. Records show Guthrie enslaved six people in 1850 and nine in 1860.

Four bills of sale in Perry County deed books mention Amy from 1842 through 1847. They document how she was owned by Andrew H. Guthrie, who sold her to neighbor Hugh Kirkpatrick, who sold her to relative James Kirkpatrick, who gave her to his daughter Jane, the wife of Andrew H. Guthrie.

As to Chris Guthrie’s comment that the Guthries were “isolated for decades” after the war, the Goodspeed history indicates that Robert A. Guthrie served as Perry County Clerk from 1868-1870.

In one of his emails, Chris also mentioned that Helen gave him a signed copy of her novel. He didn’t indicate whether he read it.

In the book, Helen tells of the ties between the Hunters, a prominent African American farm family in Tennessee, and a white character named Obeth Gutherie, a slaveholder who nonetheless fought for the Union during the Civil War. Helen writes that Obeth Gutherie had a daughter, Amy, “whose mother had been a slave and still remained a worker in the Gutherie Place” after the Civil War.

Helen writes of the “scarring effects” of slavery and how the characters, whose sagas closely parallel those of her relatives, persevered: “To a system they understood but barely, they’d lost a measure of their identity – who they were, from whence they came; what they might have become. But through their will, their strength, their tenacity – their willingness and ability to adapt, and by the infinite grace of God, they’d survived.”

MEETING COUSIN MACK

From Helen’s house, Lacretia and her sister headed about 7 miles west, through pastures and pines, to the land once farmed by their great-great-grandfather, Tapp.

A few years after Lacretia and her sister visited, Tapp’s farm would be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It earned the honor in part because the farm had stayed in the family for generations. But it also was recognized because of the role played in the Civil Rights era by the man Lacretia and her sister came to visit that day: Tapp’s great-grandson and Helen’s younger brother, McDonald Craig.

Helen was the keeper of the Craig family history. Mack, as most called him, was the steward of its land. After fighting in Korea, where he was awarded a Bronze Star, Mack had taken over the farm in the late 1950s.

A wiry 70-year-old when Lacretia first met him, Mack had revived Tapp’s farm. It had largely sat idle after Tapp and Amy died. Both passed sometime around 1910, although records aren’t clear.

Nearby, the family owned a second, bigger farm, begun by Tapp’s son Will. Those 300 acres had become the center of the family’s timber and peanut operation when Mack and Helen grew up there in the 1930s. The farm and family had fallen on hard times in the Great Depression.

But for Black farmers like the Craigs, the economy wasn’t the only impediment. They also battled racism.

Across the country and especially in the South, agriculture policies and practices were stacked heavily in favor of white farmers, said Mitchell, the Boston College law professor.

Midway through the Depression, Black people represented 14% of Tennessee’s rural population. But of the state and federal funding provided for teaching new farming practices, only 4% went to serve Black communities, according to a 1938 study by Howard University professor Doxey Wilkerson.

Loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture – lifelines for many farmers – were extended through county committees composed almost entirely of white locally elected farmers. In some states and programs, they denied Black loan applicants at much higher rates than their white counterparts, or gave them more onerous terms, said Virginia law professor Milligan.

In the late 1990s, Black farmers filed a class action lawsuit alleging discrimination, known as the Pigford case. The federal government ultimately settled it. Damages totaled $2.3 billion. According to calculations contained in a 2022 study that Mitchell helped conduct, discriminatory policies cost Black farmers at least 142 times that amount: $326 billion in lost land between 1920 and 1997.

STRUGGLING THROUGH THE DEPRESSION

Records reviewed by Reuters show that, in the early 1930s, the Craigs were unable to pay property taxes on the Will Craig farm. In 1936, they were forced to sell some land to the state – how much is unclear – to cover the delinquencies.

The Guthries also hit hard times. Robert Guthrie, grandfather of Brett Guthrie, spent the 1930s jumping between jobs across the South and Midwest. Shortly before settling in Alabama, he filed for bankruptcy in 1940.

According to the filing reviewed by Reuters, Guthrie faced lawsuits from 16 creditors and debts totaling $1,623 (about $36,000 in today’s dollars). Through bankruptcy, he wiped out those obligations. Within months, he was debt free and had landed a job at an aircraft manufacturer. His son, Lowell Guthrie, had been born in 1939 and was just a baby at the time.

Reuters found no record of the struggling Craigs seeking protection from creditors. Black people in the Jim Crow South had less access to legal services. And if they had filed, bankruptcy would have been less likely to provide the fresh start that it did for the Guthries, said Robert Lawless, a law professor at the University of Illinois. Studies by Lawless and others have shown that more recent bankruptcy cases tended to have worse outcomes for Black debtors than for white debtors. Lawless said it’s hard to imagine outcomes being any better for Black debtors in the 1930s South.

By 1942, Mack Craig’s father, Newt, again faced financial trouble. He couldn’t repay a loan from relatives secured by his stake in the Will Craig farm. And the Tennessee Valley Authority, a New Deal-era agency tasked with modernizing and powering the rural South, wanted part of the land, writing to the family that it “finds it necessary to acquire” 42.3 acres of Craig property.

The agency bought the land for what it considered fair-market value, though its eminent domain authority meant sellers had little-to-no bargaining power to decline. The government paid the Craigs $3,134 (about $55,000 today). Records reviewed by Reuters show the Tennessee Valley Authority characterized the parcel as “very poor hill pasture” and noted the Craigs’ financial straits: “It is the reviewer’s opinion that the owners will sign the contract,” an official wrote.

That slice of the Will Craig farm became part of a flood mitigation and dam project on the Tennessee River, records show. A decade later, according to a news account, the Craig farm still had no electrical power.

THE DISTINCTIVE YODEL

Despite the challenges, Newt Craig’s family came together over music. Everyone in the family played something, and son Mack took up the guitar.

As a boy, he often stole away to listen to the Victrola gramophone of a nearby neighbor. It was there that he first fell for the vocals of Jimmie Rodgers, a white musician who later became known as the Father of Country Music. What mesmerized young Mack was Rodgers’ distinctive yodel.

By age 12, Mack began working at a saw mill, giving his earnings to his father to help keep the farm afloat. He also found time to head into Linden, guitar in tow. “You’d see him sitting on the corner, thumpin’ and peepin’ and carryin’ on,” recalls local Melva Dean Mosley, 90.

Mack would become a fixture at town events and music festivals. He played on country music pioneer Ernest Tubb’s radio show. A small label produced a pair of his records.

That came later. After returning from Korea, Mack focused on getting an education – and found a creative way to do it. Because Perry County schools ended in the 8th grade for Black students, Mack had never had a chance to get his diploma.

He was 23 in 1954, the year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in Brown v Board of Education that it was unconstitutional for states to racially segregate schools. In Perry County and other rural parts of the south, Black students had no high schools to attend. After Brown, instead of letting Black students attend their white high school, Perry County officials decided to bus them to a Black high school 35 miles away, in Lexington, Tennessee.

As Mack recounted to others, he wanted the bus-driving job, and it was his for the taking – if he could supply the transportation. He bought a Chevy bus from a local dealer who, he said, descended from the slaveholder of his maternal ancestors – “a little like doing business with the family,” Mack said in a 2005 article in the magazine Tennessee Home & Farm.

For a decade, until county schools integrated, he shuttled students to and from Lexington. During that time, Mack attended classes himself. He also fell in love. At the high school there, he met future wife Rosetta Smith. They married in 1958, when he was 27 – the same year each earned their diploma.

Historians at Middle Tennessee State University cited the bus as a “significant local contribution” to civil rights in their application to have the farm put on the National Register. During Lacretia’s 2001 visit, Mack showed her the rusted bus, its seat cushions gone and its windows opaque. Lacretia described it in one word: “Beautiful.”

The story that made Mack proudest, however, involved his 1978 trip to the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival in Meridian, Mississippi. He had gone to watch and listen. But on a whim, he decided to enter the talent competition. It was the same contest that, a quarter century before, Elvis Presley had entered, placing third.

Mack borrowed a guitar and strode onstage to play. He took top honors. As his family proudly recounts, he was the first Black man ever to win.

Lacretia said she saw in Mack’s life a lesson of one of racism’s more subtle crimes: “the eating away of people’s time and energy.” What might Mack have done with his mornings and evenings – those thousands of hours spent driving a bus – if schooling had been as available to him as it was for his white neighbors?

THE ROAD FROM LOSS TO PROSPERITY

On the last leg of their 2001 trip, Lacretia and her sister left the hills and hollows of Perry County and headed about 90 miles northeast, to the state’s largest city. In Nashville, they met their great-aunt, Bernice Craig Hicks. She was a centenarian by then and had lived in the same craftsman-style home since the 1940s. It sat in the heart of Edgehill, a neighborhood that was once a hub for Nashville’s Black middle class.

She was a mentor to generations of Black children. With no Black high school in Perry County, Helen stayed with her Aunt Bernice to attend school in Nashville. Bernice opened her house for anyone who asked, relative or not. Such hospitality was referred to as an “underground railroad” of education for Black kids seeking good schools in larger cities. Officials in many places caught on to the practice, education historian Anderson said, and would try to weed out children who didn’t live in the district by asking them to recite their home address.

Relatives estimate that Bernice made her Villa Place house the home for dozens of rural Tennessee students who attended Nashville schools over the years.

Bernice always loved company. She hosted barbecues and backyard birthday parties, said her grandson, Ronnie Miller, a second-cousin to Lacretia.

Will Craig’s daughter, Bernice was a generation closer to slavery than were Helen and Mack. And unlike them, she had left Perry County for good as a young woman, marrying a preacher and real estate investor named Walker Hicks. The two settled in Nashville and built a portfolio of properties and businesses. On one block of South Street, they ran an ice cream shop, a restaurant, and a grocery store. Around the corner, they built a church – Hicks Tabernacle. By the 1940s, they’d earned enough to buy the sunny house on Villa Place.

But toward the end of the Civil Rights movement, they sustained a major economic loss, one that shrank the legacy they could leave to relatives – so-called generational wealth.

The forces that lay behind that loss would have the opposite impact on the father of Brett Guthrie.

AN ASCENT – AND A DECLINE

Now 84, Lowell Guthrie did not grow up in privilege. His father had gone bankrupt when Lowell was a baby.

A self-described “C” student in high school, he served two years in the U.S. Navy. In the early 1960s, while taking college courses at the University of North Alabama in Florence, he took a job at a Ford plant in nearby Sheffield.

Lowell started there as a janitor. But according to a detailed 2002 Stanford Graduate School of Business case study on the company he went on to build, Lowell rose quickly at Ford to a supervisory position. The experience served as “excellent leadership training,” Lowell told the Stanford interviewer. Lowell didn’t respond to requests for comment.

During the late 1960s and 1970s, white men had easier times finding jobs in the South, where employment discrimination was standard.

A Ford spokesman said the company did not have demographic records of the plant where Lowell worked. But Ford’s former head of labor relations, Peter Pestillo, told Reuters the factory’s workforce was made up mostly of white men.

Still, Lowell’s ascent at Ford was notable, as was his determination to start his own business.

Ford shuttered the plant in the early 1980s, and Lowell lost his job in his 40s. He and a colleague made an unsuccessful bid to buy the plant, which made aluminum die-cast parts. For five years, Lowell drove across the country, looking for a place to build a factory.

Then, according to the Stanford case study, Lowell got a call from a cousin at the economic development agency in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The city was keen to grow its economy and invited Lowell to build there. Bowling Green was so eager, the Stanford authors reported, that the chamber of commerce negotiated a bank loan on Lowell’s behalf. The chamber’s marketing director declined to comment to Reuters.

Kevin Brooks, a Bowling Green attorney, is a shareholder at the firm that helped Lowell start Trace Die Cast in 1988. The city had been growing fast, he said, thanks in large part to the highway built in the 1960s and early 1970s: Interstate 65. Bowling Green “wouldn’t have near the economic success it’s had” if not for I-65, Brooks said.

The route was nicknamed “Auto Alley” because it anchors auto plants for carmakers from Hyundai to General Motors. Lowell’s Trace Die Cast sits off a stretch of I-65, where it makes parts such as engine covers, battery trays and gearboxes. In 2022, it had estimated revenue of $120 million, according to research by PitchBook, a financial and data research firm. Trace employs around 400 people.

The same highway that helped Lowell’s company grow was partly responsible for taking away the businesses of Bernice Craig Hicks.

Starting in 1966, Nashville officials bulldozed much of Edgehill. Newly freed Black people had moved to the area, and it became a haven for Black doctors, educators and artists. Nashville’s leaders wanted to redevelop it, and make room for the expansion of I-65. They were also keen to grow the city’s downtown commercial district and to nurture the nearby “Music Row,” the heart of the growing country music industry.

Bernice and Walker kept their Edgehill home, but the city took their business properties.

Following World War II, U.S. federal policy encouraged so-called urban renewal projects. Cities would propose redevelopment projects that, if approved, enjoyed two-thirds funding by the central government. Proponents framed the plans as ways to clear areas deemed slums, for social aims such as public housing and for economic opportunities such as new business districts. Today, many scholars see the movement as misguided. “So many unfulfilled promises. Cities bulldozing entire neighborhoods and not doing anything to benefit the residents there,” said Perry of the Brookings Institution.

Eminent domain authority gave local governments enormous power to reimagine communities they deemed blighted – and in many places, Black neighborhoods bore the brunt. Nashville relocated more than 4,100 families between 1950 and 1966. Although Black residents made up just 38% of the city’s 1960 population, two-thirds of those displaced were Black, according to government data compiled by researchers at the University of Richmond.

'INTRINSIC VALUE TO WHITENESS’

The displacement continued in the late 1960s: More than 2,100 Edgehill families – 84% of them Black, according to the Richmond researchers – were dislodged. Nearly a quarter of the parcels were specifically used to make room for I-65.

Sale deeds show the city bought Bernice and Walker’s crown jewel parcel – containing the grocery, restaurant and ice cream parlor – for $38,000 in June 1967. The city later paid a similar sum to take the site of their church.

Urban renewal “cleared virtually all business establishments” from Edgehill, concerned citizens wrote in a 1970 letter to George Romney, then-secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Experts say such projects often exacerbated the blight they claimed to address. Without grocers like Hicks, Edgehill became a food desert. New public housing, some of it substandard and poorly maintained, brought more poverty. Property prices fell.

Outside Edgehill, business boomed. Music Row thrived. I-65, finished a few years later, made Nashville accessible to millions, and was a draw for the auto-alley entrepreneurs, whose businesses were later served by Lowell Guthrie’s.

Nine years after Nashville paid Bernice and her husband $42,500 to demolish the half-acre parcel that held their church, the city combined that land with other parcels to create a nearly 2-acre lot. That larger property was sold in 1979 to an automotive company for $133,500.

In 2021, that larger property had grown to almost 7 acres and was sold to a developer that plans to build condos.

The sales price: $42.3 million.

Property values tend to rise when Black residents move away, said Perry, the Brookings scholar. His research has found that lots in predominantly Black neighborhoods appraise 23% lower than those in comparable white neighborhoods. “There is an intrinsic value to whiteness,” Perry said.

One Black resident who held on through Edgehill’s transition is Ronnie Miller, Bernice’s grandson. Ronnie paid about $20,000 for his home some 45 years ago. Last year, the house next door sold for nearly $900,000.

Ronnie said his house is worth more than he could have dreamed. But he has no desire to sell. And he wonders what might have become of the family businesses had they survived. So does Lacretia.

She believes the loss helps explain why there isn’t as much economic mobility for Blacks as for whites. Black people with postgraduate degrees have the same median net worth as white people with only a high school education. Black college students also carry disproportionately large student debts and are less likely to inherit money. It’s a vicious cycle: Starting out with less means struggling to accumulate more.

“Black folks are blamed for not having done enough,” Lacretia said, “or been industrious enough – yet, here you have someone who, by all accounts, did everything you’re supposed to. Can you imagine if all the Bernices out there had been allowed to thrive, where we’d be now?”

'MY FAMILY HAS … LIVED THIS DREAM’

Brett Guthrie graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1987, served in the Army as an officer, and then went on to work for the family business. He later attended the Yale School of Management and was serving as a Kentucky state senator when the National Republican Congressional Committee recruited him to run in 2008 for the seat he now holds. The success of the Guthrie family business, Trace Die Cast, helped propel him to Congress.

“When you’re recruiting a candidate, things you’ll often look at are: Is the person a current elected official, or a prominent businessperson, or is the family name a recognizable one?” said Ken Spain, who was the committee’s spokesman at the time. “In this case, it was all of the above.”

Spain also told Reuters that Brett had the crucial support of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, a longtime ally of his father, Lowell. McConnell would “drop everything” to take a call from Lowell, a former aide once told a Kentucky newspaper. When the Republican Party was looking for a congressional candidate in 2008, McConnell singled out Brett for praise in the primary.

Brett’s 2020 financial disclosure form shows he remains tied to the company as an uncompensated board member. Much of his money is in trusts invested in the company, and he has disclosed owning a 25% stake in the firm. His wealth has grown from about $500,000 when he entered Congress to several million dollars today, according to estimates from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research group that uses the public financial disclosures of politicians to gauge their net worth.

Politically, he is a rank-and-file, traditional Republican who, according to people in both parties, keeps a low profile. He did not object to the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has twice voted in favor of removing Confederate statues from Capitol Hill, a position supported by most Democrats.

The Guthrie family has shared its wealth. In 2002, Lowell funded a bell tower at Western Kentucky University in honor of U.S. service members who died in battle, including a brother killed in the Korean War. In a speech at the dedication, Brett said his Uncle Bobby had helped preserve the American Dream.

“My family,” Brett added, “has certainly lived this dream.”

The Craigs say they too have lived the dream. Reginald Craig, Mack’s son, said he has accomplished almost every goal he set for himself. He has a college degree, a good job as a salesman, and the respect of his colleagues. He owns a home and drives a Mercedes. Reginald considers himself a staunch conservative, and a proud supporter of Donald Trump.

“I respect his ability to create lots of businesses. He’s created a lot of jobs,” said Reginald, who said he’s “1,000%” behind Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Others in the family, including Lacretia, are on the political left.

If she could meet with Brett Guthrie, Lacretia would ask him what values guide his work. She’d ask if, like her, he feels moved by his family history to work for a better future.

“I don’t have a desire for anyone to feel guilty for actions of others in the past,” she said. But if we don’t confront that past, she added, it will continue to contaminate the present. “Conversations about race might leave a scar,” Lacretia said, “but they will also help us heal.”

She too said she has lived a version of the American Dream, building a life of reliable income and stability. But it looks different to her from the Guthries’ version in one key respect: “I could weather a crisis or two,” Lacretia said, “but I don’t have the backing of family members, or coffers to draw on.”

“For me,” she said, “it’s fragile.”

Part 1 of the Reuters series, Slavery’s Descendants: America’s Family Secret https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-lawmakers/

Part 2 of the Reuters series, Slavery’s Descendants: "The Slaves Built That" https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-ancestry/

Part 3 of the Reuters series, Slavery's Descendants: "All We Are Is Memory" https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-education/

Explore the U.S. Elite's Ties to Slavery https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-lawmakers-overview/

The Racial Wealth Gap: A Timeline http://publisher.creep.ninja/creep/special-report/usa-slavery-tennessee-timeline/

How Reuters researched and reported Slavery's Descendants https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-methodology/

Reparations: Where Slavery's Descendants Stand https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-reparations/

Making Amends: A Timeline on Reparations https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-reparations-timeline/

Resources for researching your ancestry https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-slavery-resources/

(Reporting By Nicholas P. Brown. Contributing reporting by Donna Bryson. Data analysis by Brad Heath. Edited by Blake Morrison.)

((blake.morrison@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.