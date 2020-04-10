Special Report: Details on the 6 companies who received PPP Loans out of the 1,100 surveyed

COVID Loan Tracker, a site launched on April 8th to help small business owners track the progress of PPP and EIDL advance applications, has received a surge of responses. 1,100 American small business owners have given us details of their applications.

The aim of COVID Loan Tracker is to let small business owners know when PPP loans really start flowing, and to empower journalists with the data they need to help keep the government accountable.

So far, just six companies out of 1,100 report receiving PPP Loans. Their details are below.



1. LLC, Colorado, 155 employees, applied 4/5, received 4/7, received $1.6m, applied through small/regional bank, received 100% requested

2. S-Corp, Oklahoma, 1 employee, applied 4/2, received 4/9, received $20,700, applied through small/regional bank, received 100% requested

3. LLC, Texas, 38 employees, applied 4/3, received 4/9, received $244,000, applied through small/regional bank, received 100% requested

4. LLC, Utah, 2 employees, applied 4/3, received 4/9, received $7,200, applied through small/regional bank, received 24% requested

5. S-Corp, Arkansas, applied 4/3, received 4/9, received $49,900, applied through small/regional bank, received 100% requested

6. C-Corp, Michigan, applied 4/3, received 4/8, received $250,000, applied through small/regional bank, received 100% requested

Average time between application and payment is 5.3 days.

General Data:

0.5% report receiving PPP Loans

>0.3% report receiving EIDL advances

15,000 employees reportedly at risk from responding companies

36% LLCs

31% S-corps

84% applied for >$250,000

12% for between $250,000 and $1,000,000

4% applied for $1m or more

49% applied through small/regional banks

17% applied through JP Morgan Chase

