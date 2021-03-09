Special Purpose Acquisition Company: What Is A SPAC?

More than a few market analysts have declared that 2021 is the year of the SPAC. Otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition company or a blank check company, a SPAC is a publicly traded entity that exists solely to raise money and acquire an existing private company.

How Does a SPAC Work?

SPACs are a way for companies to make the leap from privately held to publicly traded in a way that’s often less complicated than an initial public offering (IPO), according to Peter McNally, global sector lead at Third Bridge, a research firm.

“The traditional process of going public could take years, in some cases, and finding the right timing can be tricky,” McNally says. “SPACs are giving management and boards of companies more options for quicker and more efficient ways to go public.”

Going public by agreeing to be purchased by a SPAC reduces the red tape and costs associated with a traditional IPO. The latter involves banks that underwrite the deal, roadshows for potential investors and high levels of financial statements, notes Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer and co-founder at Defiance ETFs. Everyday investors are often left out of an IPO, since share allocations are often reserved for high-net-worth and high-earning investors called accredited investors, adds Jablonski.

“Average investors are very unlikely to have access to the hottest IPO,” says Jablonski, at least until the company goes public and stock prices blast off. “But they do have access to a ‘blank check’ [SPAC] company as soon as it goes public,” before it’s acquired private company.

Buying shares of a SPAC before it makes any acquisitions can provide regular investors with a way to share in the stratospheric growth many associate with IPOs. You just need to understand that you won’t exactly know what the SPAC intends to buy until it announces an acquisition target.

The SPAC Lifecycle

If that sounds confusing, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need to know about SPACs’ general order of operations:

SPAC Formation. A SPAC is formed by a group of sponsors, often well-known investors, private equity firms or venture capitalists.

A SPAC is formed by a group of sponsors, often well-known investors, private equity firms or venture capitalists. SPAC IPO. SPACs go through the typical IPO process, although the sponsors don’t publicly identify companies they are eyeing for an acquisition, to avoid a more complicated process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SPAC is assigned a ticker symbol, and most of the money invested by shareholders is held in escrow.

SPACs go through the typical IPO process, although the sponsors don’t publicly identify companies they are eyeing for an acquisition, to avoid a more complicated process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SPAC is assigned a ticker symbol, and most of the money invested by shareholders is held in escrow. Acquisition search. SPACs generally have two years to search for a private company with which to merge or acquire, bringing it public in the process as it becomes part of the publicly traded SPAC. This timeline may be very easy to meet as sponsors may already have a specific company or industry in mind at the outset. However, if a SPAC hasn’t merged with a company within two years, money is returned to shareholders. This hypothetically makes SPACs less risky than traditional IPOs—if an acquisition doesn’t materialize, you get your money back. Traditional IPOs, on the other hand, grant you publicly traded stock that offers no guarantee of a return of investment.

SPACs generally have two years to search for a private company with which to merge or acquire, bringing it public in the process as it becomes part of the publicly traded SPAC. This timeline may be very easy to meet as sponsors may already have a specific company or industry in mind at the outset. However, if a SPAC hasn’t merged with a company within two years, money is returned to shareholders. This hypothetically makes SPACs less risky than traditional IPOs—if an acquisition doesn’t materialize, you get your money back. Traditional IPOs, on the other hand, grant you publicly traded stock that offers no guarantee of a return of investment. Finalizing the acquisition. When a SPAC’s sponsors identify a company for acquisition, they formally announce it and a majority of shareholders must approve the deal. The SPAC may need to raise additional money (often by issuing more shares) to acquire the company. Once that’s all finalized, the target company is listed on the stock exchange.

Key SPAC Terms

SPACs touch on areas of finance that may be familiar—including stocks, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capitalism. But some aspects (and terminology) are unique to SPACs, including:

Shell company. SPACs don’t have any active business operations, making them what’s called a shell company.

SPACs don’t have any active business operations, making them what’s called a shell company. Sponsor. SPACs are generally formed by a group of investors known as sponsors. These individuals often have a background or strong interest in a particular industry.

SPACs are generally formed by a group of investors known as sponsors. These individuals often have a background or strong interest in a particular industry. IPO price. SPACs are typically priced to have an initial public offer at about $10 a share.

SPACs are typically priced to have an initial public offer at about $10 a share. Warrant. As part of the IPO process, a SPAC often combines shares of common stock with a warrant, which gives the holder the right to buy more stock at a fixed price at a later date.

As part of the IPO process, a SPAC often combines shares of common stock with a warrant, which gives the holder the right to buy more stock at a fixed price at a later date. Escrow. A majority of the money raised during the IPO is held in escrow, meaning a third party holds it for safekeeping and typically invests it in government bonds.

A majority of the money raised during the IPO is held in escrow, meaning a third party holds it for safekeeping and typically invests it in government bonds. Acquisition target. This is the company that a SPAC’s sponsors seek to acquire and bring public.

This is the company that a SPAC’s sponsors seek to acquire and bring public. Deadline. SPACs typically must complete an acquisition within a 18 to 24 month timeframe or dissolve and return the assets in escrow to investors.

SPACs typically must complete an acquisition within a 18 to 24 month timeframe or dissolve and return the assets in escrow to investors. Announcement date. When the SPAC sponsors identify an acquisition target, they make a formal announcement to the public.

When the SPAC sponsors identify an acquisition target, they make a formal announcement to the public. Proxy vote. Once an acquisition is identified, a proxy vote is held for SPAC shareholders to vote in favor or against the acquisition. More than 70% must vote in favor to approve the deal. They can also decide to liquidate their shares at this time.

Once an acquisition is identified, a proxy vote is held for SPAC shareholders to vote in favor or against the acquisition. More than 70% must vote in favor to approve the deal. They can also decide to liquidate their shares at this time. PIPEs. After the target is identified, the SPAC may bring in additional equity investors in what’s known as Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE), particularly if it needs more money to close a deal.

Why Do Companies Go Public Through SPACs?

A company might choose to go public through a SPAC versus an IPO because the process can be accomplished more quickly, with fewer associated costs and extensive financial disclosure requirements than an outright IPO.

The two-year timeframe for SPACs, for instance, gives sponsors an incentive to find an acquisition target and finalize a deal. IPOs, on the other hand, may keep smaller companies private longer as they sift through the reporting requirements and courtship process.

A company may also opt for a SPAC over an IPO to democratize the stock purchasing process. Since SPACs themselves are public companies basically from the beginning, anyone can by extension invest in the private companies they’ll acquire at a relatively low price of about $10 a share.

In a traditional IPO, though, “your ability to get an allocation on IPO shares is just really hard,” McNally notes. Legendary investor Warren Buffett, for example, may get special allocations of IPOs coming to market, says Jablonski, but that leaves the average investor at a disadvantage as they contend with the masses when companies first start trading on exchanges.

The share prices of new IPO companies often jump substantially above the initial listed price, even in the first few minutes or hours of public trading. By the time the average investor is able to snag a share, the price may be drastically higher than was advertised. But prices don’t tend to stay that high—at least in the short term—and everyday investors might end up buying high at a price that won’t be matched again for a long time, if ever.

Even if prices continue to rise, everyday investors end up seeing their investment grow less percentage wise than investors who got a headstart through special allocations.

Because SPACs allow all investors to invest in them from the get go, this helps level the playing field and help everyone benefit from stock growth similarly, even if you aren’t sure quite what you’re buying when you start.

How to Invest in a SPAC

As they are public companies listed on major exchanges, you can invest in SPACs like you can any other publicly traded stock—through your online brokerage account.

You can also take a diversified approach and invest in a basket of SPACs by buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on SPACs. Jablonski’s company, Defiance ETFs, launched the first-to-market ETF (ticker: SPAK) in 2020. SPAK currently holds about 40% pre-merger SPACs and 60% post-merger companies, she says, and is now one of three SPAC-focused ETFs, according to ETF.com.

Upcoming SPACs

Here are 10 of the most headline-grabbing SPACs that either recently announced acquisition targets or may soon:

Should You Invest in a SPAC?

As with any investment decision, there are pros and cons to investing in a SPAC. Investing in a SPAC IPO amounts to a bet on the sponsors, their reputation and whether a successful deal will happen within two years. Rather than researching a company’s financials, as you should when investing in an individual stock, you’ll need to instead research who is behind the SPAC and what industry they may be targeting for an acquisition.

If, after doing your due diligence, you decide to buy into a SPAC, keep a few things in mind:

While SPACs do offer a guaranteed return of your investment if they don’t acquire or merge with a company within two years, they aren’t without risk.

First, though most SPACs start out with share prices of around $10, this price can rise substantially due to the fame of those behind them or the announcement of their target acquisitions. If you end up paying more than the initial offering price of a SPAC, you could stand to lose more than your initial investment if no deal materializes since you’d only recoup the $10 per share price, minus expenses.

Next, even if you bought in at the initial price, you have lost opportunity cost to contend with, Jablonski says, as your initial investment is tied up in low-paying Treasury bonds for up to two years when that money could have been invested elsewhere.

And if your SPAC does successfully acquire a company, it becomes just as risky as any other single stock, if not riskier. Remember: While some startups offer incredible returns on investment, most fail or offer submarket returns.

Consider this: In between SPAC IPO and merger (or SPAC liquidation, if no deal happens), the average return for SPAC investors has been 9.3% per year since 2010, according to figures from a January 2021 Goldman Sachs report. This isn’t bad, especially if you consider SPACs essentially bonds given their guarantee of principal if things fail—but it is about 24% worse than the S&P 500 during the same period. What’s perhaps more concerning, though, is that this pattern continues in the year following the acquisition, when SPACs no longer contain their return of principal guarantee. In their first year, SPAC-acquired stocks still underperform the broader market by 24% on the whole, according to Goldman Sachs.

What’s more, these numbers are in aggregate. Chances are you aren’t going to buy the hundreds of individual SPAC shares necessary to achieve these smooth of returns. You’ll be buying one or two. Yes, you might get lucky and pick a winner. In 2019, SPAC Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE) saw a 323% share price increase in just its first few months, for instance. But as with stock picking in general, it’s hard, if not impossible, to root out the winners from the losers.

That’s why you might opt for a SPAC-focused ETF if you’re dead set on SPACs or want to add them to your portfolio for diversification. “It gives people exposure to the growing SPAC space in lieu of betting on one deal because not every one of them is going to be a winner,” Jablonski says.

Regardless of returns, though, one thing seems apparent: SPACs are more than just a fad. Two months into 2021, nearly 180 SPACs have filed IPOs, totaling more than $54 billion, according to SPACInsider. “Perhaps it will cool down if there aren’t enough companies to bring public out there,” Jablonski says. “But as long as we see these innovative disruptors and there’s demand from retail traders, I think SPACs are here to stay.”

