Special Opportunities Fund's Preferred Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

On 3/20/26, Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027 (Symbol: SPE.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1719, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of SPE.PRC's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of SPE.PRC to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SPE.PRC shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 2.75%, which compares to an average yield of 6.23% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SPE.PRC shares, versus SPE:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPE.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1719 on Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027:

In Wednesday trading, Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027 (Symbol: SPE.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPE) are down about 0.8%.

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