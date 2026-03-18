Special Opportunities Fund's Preferred Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Below is a dividend history chart for SPE.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1719 on Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027:
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In Wednesday trading, Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027 (Symbol: SPE.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPE) are down about 0.8%.
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