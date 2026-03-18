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SPE.PRC

Special Opportunities Fund's Preferred Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

March 18, 2026 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/20/26, Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027 (Symbol: SPE.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1719, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of SPE.PRC's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of SPE.PRC to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SPE.PRC shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 2.75%, which compares to an average yield of 6.23% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPE.PRC shares, versus SPE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SPE.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1719 on Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027:

SPE.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Special Opportunities Fund Inc's 2.75% Convertible Prfd Series C due 01/21/2027 (Symbol: SPE.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPE) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 ATNF Options Chain
 Energy Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return-> ATNF Options Chain-> Energy Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPE.PRC
SPE

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