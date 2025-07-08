Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Next Three Monthly Distributions Under Managed Distribution Plan

Special Opportunities Fund announces three monthly distributions under its managed distribution plan at an 8% annual rate.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has declared three monthly distributions as part of its managed distribution plan, which aims to provide common stockholders with an annual distribution rate of 8% for 2025, based on a net asset value of $16.47 per share as of December 31, 2024. The specific distribution amounts are $0.1098 for each of July, August, and September, with respective record and payable dates given. The Fund's distributions will consist of net investment income, net realized capital gains, and/or return of capital, but the Board warns that the amount of distributions does not indicate the Fund's overall investment performance. Additionally, the Board retains the right to amend or terminate the plan without prior notice. Shareholders can expect a notice detailing the composition of each distribution, with final tax details provided on a Form 1099-DIV at year's end.

The Fund's Board has declared monthly distributions, affirming its commitment to return value to stockholders.

The announced annual distribution rate of 8% enhances the attractiveness of the Fund to current and potential investors.

The clear communication of distribution amounts and upcoming payment dates improves transparency and investor confidence.

The managed distribution plan includes the possibility of returning capital, which may imply that the Fund may not be generating sufficient net investment income or capital gains to sustain its distributions from profitable investments.

The Board reserves the right to amend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any time, which adds uncertainty for investors regarding future income from their investment in the Fund.

Distributions are based on the net asset value as of a prior date (December 31, 2024), potentially indicating that the current value or financial health of the Fund may have declined since then, raising concerns among investors.

What are the upcoming distribution amounts for Special Opportunities Fund?

The next three monthly distributions are $0.1098 for July, August, and September 2025.

What is the annual distribution rate for Special Opportunities Fund in 2025?

The annual distribution rate for 2025 is 8%, or 0.6667% per month.

When will the July distribution be payable?

The July distribution will be payable on July 31, 2025.

What does the managed distribution plan include?

The managed distribution plan includes net investment income, net realized capital gains, and/or return of capital.

How will stockholders receive tax information about distributions?

Stockholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV after the end of the year for tax reporting.

$SPE Insider Trading Activity

$SPE insiders have traded $SPE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN (Chairman and Secretary) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

$SPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SPE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.





Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 8% (or 0.6667% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $16.47 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2024.





Under the managed distribution plan, the Fund will distribute net investment income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders.





The Fund will issue a notice to common stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.







