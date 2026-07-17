Special Opportunities Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SPE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/21/26, Special Opportunities Fund Inc (Symbol: SPE) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1087, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of SPE's recent stock price of $13.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when SPE shares open for trading on 7/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.14 per share, with $15.3994 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.59.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to SPE — find out what they are ».

Special Opportunities Fund Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Special Opportunities Fund Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further SPE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.