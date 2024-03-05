Special election flop underlines challenges facing Canada PM Trudeau

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberal Party did poorly in a special election on Monday, results showed, underlining the challenges facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a national vote which must be held by October 2025.

Results posted by Elections Canada on Tuesday showed the official opposition right-of-center Conservatives took 57.4% of the vote in the Durham parliamentary constituency to the east of Toronto, up from 46.4% in 2021.

Special elections, held to fill seats vacated by legislators, rarely garner much attention. But the Liberals, trailing badly in national polls, focused unusual effort on the race, including visits by high-profile politicians.

The Liberals fell to 22.5% from 29.9% while the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP), who are keeping Trudeau in power, dipped to 10.4% from 17.5%.

David Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data, said in a social media post the result was "good news for the Conservative Party and terrible news for both the Liberals and NDP".

The Liberals are trying to portray Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as an extremist who is inspired by the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement of Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

But the attacks have had little effect and pollsters cite signs of voter fatigue with the Liberals, who took office in November 2015 with a parliamentary majority and then won consecutive minorities in 2019 and 2021.

"Dear Justin Trudeau - Durham sent you a message today. Did you receive it?" Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani said in a social media post. The Liberal Party was not immediately available for comment.

A Leger Marketing poll last week put the Conservatives on 41% public support, with the Liberals at 25% and the New Democrats on 18%. That result on voting day would give Poilievre a big majority in the House of Commons elected lower chamber.

Poilievre says he has four priorities: axing a carbon tax introduced by the Liberals, addressing the government's budget deficit, tackling a housing crisis and cracking down on crime.

